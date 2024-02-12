Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - David Ahonen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 10.00 A.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: David Ahonen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 51985/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 255 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(2): Volume: 435 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(3): Volume: 68 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(4): Volume: 109 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(6): Volume: 32 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(7): Volume: 90 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(8): Volume: 55 Unit price: 32.3 EUR

(9): Volume: 400 Unit price: 31.66 EUR

(10): Volume: 83 Unit price: 31.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 1583 Volume weighted average price: 32.10473 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 150,5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com