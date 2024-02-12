EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 10:15

Eezy Plc: Change in management team

Joni Aaltonen has been appointed as Eezy Plc’s Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Group management team effective from February 1, 2024.

Aaltonen brings with him extensive experience in finance and business management from several different companies. He has previously served as the CFO at Pihlajalinna and later as the CEO of Pihlajalinna Plc from 2008 to 2015 and 2017 to 2023 respectively. Additionally, he has worked as a CFO at Plenware from 2005 to 2008 and as an auditor at KPMG from 2001 to 2004. Apart from his strong financial expertise, Aaltonen also possesses broad experience in various corporate transactions, strategy work, and initial public offering. He became familiar with staffing industry during his tenure as a board member and chair of the audit committee from 2018 to 2019 at VMP Plc.

"I am convinced that Joni brings solid expertise and insight to the development of Eezy. He has impressive track records in enhancing profitability and efficiency across different organizations. It's great that he is familiar with staffing industry through his board membership. He will join us right at the beginning of our strategic period to help us grow into a profitable and significant working life expert company together with our entire staff. He will take on selected strategic initiatives in addition to his role as CFO," says Siina Saksi, Eezy’s CEO.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Eezy to build a good working life and develop the outstanding company. I'm motivated by the opportunity as CFO to have a broad impact on the company's development and profitability. I believe that my experience will contribute significantly to the company and the team," Aaltonen comments.

Hannu Nyman will continue in his position until March 31, 2024.





Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Tel. +358 50 550 3912