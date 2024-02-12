Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 05 February 2024 - 09 February 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023. On 8 February 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced an increase of the existing share buy-back programme by DKK 100 million to DKK 350 million and extension of the period for the programme until and including 30 September 2024, as described in company announcement no. 09/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 6:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 5,499,338 12.10 66,524,920 05 February 2024 150,000 12.46 1,869,585 06 February 2024 134,764 12.45 1,677,758 07 February 2024 282,800 12.42 3,512,461 08 February 2024 242,890 12.27 2,981,329 09 February 2024 241,000 12.32 2,969,337 Total, week number 6 1,051,454 12.37 13,010,470 Accumulated under the program 6,550,792 12.14 79,535,390

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 5,933,458 own shares corresponding to 0.39 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

