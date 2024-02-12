CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 11:00 AM (EET)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Kemppi-Vasama, Teresa



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kemppi-Vasama, Teresa

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Cargotec Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20240209161327_126

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-09

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013429

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 66 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 66 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

