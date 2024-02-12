Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 6

12 February 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 6

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 6:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement -            -
05/02/2024100,000199.347219,934,720
06/02/2024100,000197.192619,719,260
07/02/2024100,000193.621519,362,150
08/02/2024120,000192.844623,141,352
09/02/2024120,000193.189023,182,680
Total accumulated over week 6540,000195.0744105,340,162
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme540,000195.0744105,340,162

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.06% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

