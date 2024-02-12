$2+ Bn PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2022 and 2023-2028F

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market has valued at USD 1.19 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 9.45% through 2028.
PD-1 resistance is a common problem in head and neck cancer, and it has led to a significant gap in treatment options. PD-1 is a protein that is found on the surface of T cells, which are a type of immune cell that plays a key role in fighting off infections and cancer.
The market for PD-1-resistant head and neck cancer is a rapidly growing field with significant unmet medical needs. The market is driven by the high incidence of head and neck cancer, the need for effective treatment options for patients who are resistant to current therapies, and the growing interest in immunotherapy as a treatment approach.
The PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer (HNC) Market is expected to grow at a steady rate of around 13% owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer among the population. For instance, Head and neck cancer is the seventh most common cancer in the world, with 1.1 million new diagnoses reported each year.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.03 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Drivers
Advancements in Immunotherapy Research
- Ongoing research in immunotherapy targeting PD-1 resistance.
- Development of novel immunotherapeutic agents to overcome resistance.
- Potential for companies leading in this research to gain a competitive edge.
Increased Incidence Rates
- Surge in PD-1 resistant head and neck cancer cases driving demand for advanced treatments.
- Growing patient pool creates a substantial business opportunity for pharmaceutical companies.
- Need for innovative therapies tailored to address PD-1 resistance.
Growing Awareness and Education
- Heightened awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public.
- Empowerment of stakeholders to make informed decisions about treatment options.
- Increased funding for research and development initiatives.
Key Market Challenges
Limited Treatment Options
- Scarcity of effective therapies hinders patient care and market expansion.
- Constrained treatment landscape diminishes competitive dynamics and innovation.
- Necessity for heightened research and development efforts to diversify treatment modalities.
Complexity of Tumor Biology
- Intricate and multifaceted nature of tumor biology impedes drug discovery and development.
- Uncertainties in understanding resistance mechanisms prolong timeline for innovative therapies.
- Challenges in clinical trial designs and identification of suitable patient cohorts.
Key Market Trends
Advancements in Combination Therapies
- Development of synergistic combination therapies to overcome resistance challenges.
- Strategic investment in research and development of combination therapies for competitive advantage.
- Expansion of addressable patient population through effective combination treatments.
Personalized Medicine and Biomarker Development
- Tailoring treatment based on individual patient characteristics and biomarker profiles.
- Identification and validation of biomarkers associated with resistance mechanisms.
- Shift towards more precise and targeted therapeutic approaches.
Segmental Insights
Product Insights
- Cytotoxic Agents segment expected to witness substantial growth, especially in combination regimens.
- Integration of cytotoxic agents with PD-1 inhibitors offers synergistic treatment options.
End User Insights
- Hospitals segment plays a pivotal role in driving market growth.
- Hospitals invest in advanced therapies and become central hubs for innovative treatments.
Regional Insights
North America
- Dominant force in propelling global market growth.
- Leadership in healthcare infrastructure, research capabilities, and pharmaceutical industry.
- Well-established healthcare ecosystem facilitates swift adoption of novel treatments.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals D srl.
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca plc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Cel-Sci
- GSK plc
- Incyte
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG.
Report Scope:
PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market, By Product:
- Cytotoxic Agents
- EGFR Inhibitors
- PD-1 Inhibitors
- Pipeline Drugs
PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market, By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
PD-1 Resistant Head and Neck Cancer Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Germany
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
- Turkey
- Egypt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6htrq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment