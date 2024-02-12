The XPENG G9 delivered top performances in severe winter weather conditions during 2024 NAF Winter Test

The XPENG G9 reached the top spot in the charging test, going from 10-80% in just 19 minutes, with a peak capacity of 291kW

The car also ranked #5 in range test according to WLTP range deviation

The latest results demonstrate XPENG's strong performance in cold winter weather conditions



OSLO, Norway, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its G9 flagship SUV, achieved #1 charging time from 10% to 80% SoC (state of charge) in the charging test and #5 in the range test in the two-day NAF (Norwegian Automobile Federation) and Motor EV Winter test, also known as El Prix 2024.

XPENG G9 Maintains Top Performances in NAF Winter Test



The XPENG G9 sent for testing was the 4WD Performance version, which is the best-selling vehicle within the brand's European portfolio. The flagship smart electric SUV achieved the fastest charging time of all cars tested, taking only 19 minutes to charge the 93.1 kWh net battery capacity from 10% to 80%.

The G9 also ranked #5 in the range test, with a 13.1% real-world deviation rate to its WLTP range. By comparison, the average deviation rate for all attending cars was 21.8% and only 8 out of 23 models tested achieved a range deviating lower than 20%.

The El Prix takes place twice a year to test the range and charging speed of electric cars on the Norwegian market. All vehicles are tested on the same day and under the same conditions in order to compare their range and charging speed under typical Nordic conditions in both summer and winter. This year's test involved 23 vehicles, including best-selling and premium EV brands. According to the report, all cars were affected by driving conditions and low temperatures in the winter test to varying degrees.





(Photo credit: Siv Seglem/NAF/Motor)

XPENG 800V platform continuously delivers superior performance and efficiency

Equipped with the industry-leading 800V high-voltage platform, the XPENG G9 upholds higher safety standards and faster charging capability than the previous generation's 400V platform. The 800V SiC (silicon carbide) platform also reduces the overall power consumption of the vehicle, making the range more effective and accurate. The use of a heat pump and preheating the battery mitigates the effects of cold weather on battery performance, resulting in a more efficient charging and extended range.

At the most recent NAF Summer Test, held in June 2023, the XPENG G9 broke the charging test record by reaching up to 319kW of peak capacity, delivering the test's highest average charging power at 212 kW, and ranked #1 in the range test, exceeding its WLTP range by 13%. For more details, see here.

For more details on the NAF winter range test, see here.

For more details on the NAF winter charging test, see here.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley. XPENG has started sales in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands with its P7 sports sedan and ultra-fast charging G9 SUV in 2023.

