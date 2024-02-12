Gadget Insurance Market Reflects Substantial Growth Amid Rising Gadget Ownership and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gadget Insurance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expanding Global Gadget Insurance Market, which achieved a valuation of USD 63.2 Billion in 2022, is poised to maintain a strong growth trajectory, according to the latest industry research report. The market is projected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.89% through 2028, emphasizing the increased reliance and value of electronic devices in modern society.





In light of the substantial surge in gadget ownership, consumers are progressively recognizing the importance of insuring their devices. The proliferation of smartphones, laptops, and other essential electronics has incited greater demand for protective measures against risks like accidental damage, theft, and loss. The gadget insurance sector is adapting to these demands by refining coverage options and leveraging online platforms to enhance policy accessibility and management for both individual and business clients.

Market Drivers Triggering Gadget Insurance Uptake



The global landscape for gadget insurance is experiencing robust growth, fuelled by several pivotal market drivers:

The increase in electronic device ownership and dependency has naturally generated a call for insurance coverage.

Consumers are becoming well-informed about the various risks associated with their devices, prompting them to seek adequate insurance cover.

Technological advancements heighten device costs, pushing gadget owners to consider insurance as a financial safeguard.

Remote work and digital transformation catalyze the demand for gadget insurance, as digital devices become indispensable for business operations and daily life.

The competitive nature of the insurance market mandates diverse, customizable policies, thereby attracting a broader consumer base.

Despite these driving forces, the gadget insurance industry confronts challenges in fraud detection, sustaining affordable premiums, and the implementation of robust data privacy measures amidst a dynamic regulatory terrain.

Emerging Market Trends Reshaping Gadget Insurance

Customization: Policyholders are increasingly opting for policies tailored to individual devices and potential risk factors.

Policyholders are increasingly opting for policies tailored to individual devices and potential risk factors. IoT Integration: The use of IoT and telematics technology is refining risk assessments and claims processing in the gadget insurance domain.

The use of IoT and telematics technology is refining risk assessments and claims processing in the gadget insurance domain. Digital Platforms: The rise of digital-first platforms simplifies the insurance journey for consumers from policy purchase through to claims processing.

The rise of digital-first platforms simplifies the insurance journey for consumers from policy purchase through to claims processing. Eco-Consciousness: Green gadget insurance concepts are gaining traction as consumers seek sustainable repair and replacement solutions.

Green gadget insurance concepts are gaining traction as consumers seek sustainable repair and replacement solutions. Extended Coverage: Insurers are broadening their coverage scope to include non-traditional devices, accommodating a more diverse range of gadgets.

Insurers are broadening their coverage scope to include non-traditional devices, accommodating a more diverse range of gadgets. Cybersecurity: The market is witnessing a growing focus on user education and coverage that extends to cybersecurity threats.

Regional Growth Dynamics



The Asia-Pacific region stands out as a potent growth engine in the gadget insurance market, with factors such as increased smartphone penetration, economic development, and technological prowess playing significant roles. Additionally, North America and Europe remain key players, driven by their mature markets and advanced digital functionalities, while regions like the Middle East, Africa, and South America capture emergent opportunities due to technological adoption and market potential.

The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the gadget insurance market, segmenting it by coverage type, device type, sales channel, end-user, and region. With a comprehensive competitive landscape included, the report sheds vital light on major companies shaping the gadget insurance industry.

This insightful market study aims to cater to enterprises, stakeholders, and investors by presenting a detailed depiction of an industry marked by its dynamic integration of technology and consumer-centric insurance solutions.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $63.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $128.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Gadget Insurance Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Gadget Insurance Market, By Coverage Type:

Physical Damage

Internal Component Failure

Theft and Loss Protection

Virus and Data Protection

Others

Gadget Insurance Market, By Device Type:

Laptop and PCs

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Home Entertainment Devices

Cameras

Others

Gadget Insurance Market, By Sales Channel:

Retail

Online

Gadget Insurance Market, By End User:

Business

Individuals

Companies Profiled

Square Trade, Inc.

Apple,Inc.

Bolttech

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company

Samsung

One Assist

AT&T, Inc.

Asurion

Cloudclover

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lb9s3x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment