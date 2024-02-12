Automation Testing Market to Surge at 17% CAGR, Reaching $49.29 Billion by 2028: Dominated by Mobile and API Testing Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automation Testing Market is witnessing unprecedented growth, with a surge in mobile and API testing solutions. The market has achieved a significant valuation of USD 18.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to pursue an impressive CAGR of 17% through 2028, reaching USD 49.29 billion.

This growth is propelled by a rising demand for efficient software testing methodologies across multiple sectors, led by IT & Telecom, BFSI, and healthcare industries. With a greater emphasis on streamlining operations and enhancing customer engagement through digital platforms, organizations are increasingly adopting automation testing for its scalability and cost-effectiveness. This burgeoning sector is further driven by the integration of AI and ML in testing strategies, offering advanced analytical capabilities and predictive models that revolutionize traditional approaches to quality assurance.

Dynamic Testing Leads in Addressing Swiftly Evolving Software Requirements

Dynamic testing, characterized by real-time application behavior analysis, stands out as one of the key segments bolstering the Automation Testing Market. It ensures comprehensive evaluation, aligning with the swift transformations in software application development, and is a perfect fit for agile and continuous integration models. Dynamic testing has played an instrumental role in fulfilling the demand for high-quality and rapid software releases.

North America Dominates the Global Landscape

North America continues to dominate the Automation Testing Market, fostering technological innovation and bearing the presence of tech giants and specialized testing firms. The region's dominance stems from an advanced IT infrastructure complemented by an adept workforce skilled in modern testing techniques. Investment in R&D and a supportive regulatory framework contribute to North America's leading position in the market, establishing an environment ripe for ongoing growth through 2028.

Mobile Testing Rises as the Prevailing Interface in Automation Testing

The Mobile Testing segment commands a significant portion of the market share, reflecting the shift towards mobile-first strategies across industries. Organizations prioritize mobile testing to deliver seamless user experiences on a variety of mobile devices. The proliferation of mobile applications and advancements in mobile technology have led to a surge in the adoption of sophisticated mobile testing frameworks.

Solution Components: API testing, performance testing, and test management remain crucial components under the Solution segment.

API testing, performance testing, and test management remain crucial components under the Solution segment. Testing Type Insights: Dynamic testing maintains its status as the influential segment within the Testing Type category.

Dynamic testing maintains its status as the influential segment within the Testing Type category. Interface Insights: Mobile Testing demonstrates dominance, attributable to the expanding mobile application market.

Market Segmentation Highlights



The report segments the Global Automation Testing Market into various categories – by Component, Testing Type, Interface, and Vertical, offering a granular view of the market dynamics. Clear segmental insights point to the strong positioning of dynamic testing and mobile application testing, particularly across tech-forward regions like North America.

Market Drivers: Efficiency in test automation, AI and ML integration, the rise of continuous testing and DevOps, complex software ecosystems, and stringent regulatory requirements.

Efficiency in test automation, AI and ML integration, the rise of continuous testing and DevOps, complex software ecosystems, and stringent regulatory requirements. Market Challenges: Standardization issues, technology evolution, and the need for robust security measures remain crucial hurdles.

Standardization issues, technology evolution, and the need for robust security measures remain crucial hurdles. Market Trends: Agile adoption, cloud-based testing, and AI-driven analytics shape the contemporary testing landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $49.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17% Regions Covered Global

