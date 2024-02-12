Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 12 February 2024

Announcement no.13/2024









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 82,636 6,105,571 5 February 2024 1,800 94.35 169,830 6 February 2024 1,700 96.94 164,798 7 February 2024 1,700 98.94 168,198 8 February 2024 1,800 106.17 191,106 9 February 2024 1,800 105.26 189,468 Accumulated under the programme 91,436 76.44 6,988,971 RTX total shares 8,467,838 RTX Treasuty shares 349,964 4.1% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00



Attachment