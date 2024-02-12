Content Management Software (CMS) Market Forecasted at $26.45 Billion by 2028: Headless CMS and Cloud-based Solutions Spearhead Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers critical insights into this market, emphasizing significant growth trends, industry size, share, and forecasted developments from 2018 to 2028.

The Rise of Headless CMS and Cloud-based Solutions Spearheads Market Advancements

The research highlights the evolving landscape of the Content Management Software Market, with a value of USD 18.5 billion in 2022. It is poised for vigorous expansion, projecting a robust CAGR of 5.28% through to 2028, reaching USD 26.45 billion. The data articulates how the growing volume of digital content and the adoption of cloud-based platforms are stimulating market evolution.

Key Industry Drivers

Enhanced capabilities for organizing a myriad of online content, with advanced tools facilitating seamless creation, editing, review, and publication processes.

Strengthening demand across diverse industries, from governmental agencies to defense, retail, healthcare, and life sciences, expected to further fuel market growth.

Technological advancements and the proliferation of internet-connected devices fostering the adoption of content management software.

Strategic Opportunities in Cross-Industry Applications

The report identifies significant opportunities across various sectors, including education, hospitality, and entertainment. The emphasis on personalization, multilingual support, collaboration, and security underscores the need for comprehensive content management solutions.

Market Challenges and Trends Propelling Development



Increasing Information Acquisition Complexity

Despite the potential, certain challenges persist, such as the complexity in managing an ever-growing influx of data and the associated risks to data security and privacy.

Headless CMS and AI Integration

The shift towards headless CMS and integration with AI are recognized as prominent market trends, enabling businesses to deliver personalized content experiences across diverse platforms.

Regional Dominance and Emerging Markets

The market insights divulge that North America retains a dominant position within the industry, driven by a proactive embrace of cutting-edge content management technologies. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth, attributable to the rising deployment of data management solutions within end-use sectors.

Segmental Analysis

Deep-dive segmental analysis covers components, software types, and professional and managed services. The report also offers a granular examination of geographical market segregations, examining regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, among others.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $26.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Oracle Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

EMC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hyland Software

Xerox Corporation

T- Systems Ltd.

