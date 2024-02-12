In Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast Reveals Growth Opportunities and Industry Insights for 2024

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook offers critical data and analyses for stakeholders within the healthcare industry. This comprehensive publication delivers unparalleled market intelligence, presenting a multi-dimensional view of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector with a spotlight on emerging trends, growth potential, and competitive dynamics through 2024.
The In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook includes the following key features that can help businesses and investors stay ahead of the curve:
- Market Data and Projections: Utilize thorough market size assessments and growth rate forecasts to pinpoint lucrative opportunities.
- Segmented Analysis: An extensive breakdown of IVD test categories furnishes readers with a detailed perspective of the sector.
- Mergers and Acquisitions: An examination of industry consolidation provides insights into strategic maneuvers shaping the marketplace.
- Strategic Partnerships: Coverage of notable collaborations, and partnership deals highlights approaches for expansion and innovation.
- Regional Industry Watch: Tailored strategy recommendations are informed by regional market observations and trends.
- Exclusive News Analysis: The publication delves into industry news and events to offer reporting on developments that are not widely publicized.
This key resource aids businesses in making informed decisions by offering a thorough understanding of the IVD landscape—an industry imperative for healthcare strategists, product developers, investors, and market analysts.
Market Dynamics: An In-Depth Focus
The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook goes beyond surface-level statistics, offering in-depth market dynamics analysis. The research is designed to help industry players identify not just the "what" and "how much" of current trends but also the "why," revealing underlying forces propelling the IVD sector.
Emerging Trends and Innovations:
With a keen eye on the future, the publication highlights ground-breaking technologies, shifts in consumer demand, and regulatory changes that are influencing the direction of the in vitro diagnostics market.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Analysis: Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing
- Overview of Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing
- Market Outlook
- Regional Market
- Top Company Briefs
- Immucor
- Luminex/Diasorin
- Caredx
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Executive News Briefing
- Dekfi Diagnostics Appoint New CEO
- Onera Raises $32 Million in Funding
- Cleveland Diagnostics Completes $75 Million in Funding
Financial Highlights: Agilent and Hologic
- Agilent Full Year Fiscal 2023 Sales Up 1.5% in Core Business YOY
- Hologic Supports Strong Financial Performance in Full-Year Fiscal Year Guidance
Diagnostic Market Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Deals
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Collaborations
Broad-based Company Announcements
- Quidelortho Obtains FDA Nod
- Illumina Plans to Divest Grail
- Roche to Acquire Lumiradx
- Qiagen Expands Footprint with New Regional Headquarters in Middle East
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent
- CareDx
- Cleveland Diagnostics
- DEKFI Diagnostics
- Illumina
- Immucor
- Luminex/DiaSorin
- LumiraDx
- Onera
- QIAGEN
- QuidelOrtho
- Roche
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
