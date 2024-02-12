In Vitro Diagnostics Market Forecast Reveals Growth Opportunities and Industry Insights for 2024

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook offers critical data and analyses for stakeholders within the healthcare industry. This comprehensive publication delivers unparalleled market intelligence, presenting a multi-dimensional view of the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector with a spotlight on emerging trends, growth potential, and competitive dynamics through 2024.



The In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook includes the following key features that can help businesses and investors stay ahead of the curve:

Segmented Analysis: An extensive breakdown of IVD test categories furnishes readers with a detailed perspective of the sector.

This key resource aids businesses in making informed decisions by offering a thorough understanding of the IVD landscape—an industry imperative for healthcare strategists, product developers, investors, and market analysts.

Market Dynamics: An In-Depth Focus



The latest edition of the In Vitro Diagnostics Business Outlook goes beyond surface-level statistics, offering in-depth market dynamics analysis. The research is designed to help industry players identify not just the "what" and "how much" of current trends but also the "why," revealing underlying forces propelling the IVD sector.

Emerging Trends and Innovations:



With a keen eye on the future, the publication highlights ground-breaking technologies, shifts in consumer demand, and regulatory changes that are influencing the direction of the in vitro diagnostics market.

Key Topics Covered:





Market Analysis: Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing

Overview of Molecular HLA/Transplant Testing

Market Outlook

Regional Market

Top Company Briefs Immucor Luminex/Diasorin Caredx Thermo Fisher Scientific



Executive News Briefing

Dekfi Diagnostics Appoint New CEO

Onera Raises $32 Million in Funding

Cleveland Diagnostics Completes $75 Million in Funding

Financial Highlights: Agilent and Hologic

Agilent Full Year Fiscal 2023 Sales Up 1.5% in Core Business YOY

Hologic Supports Strong Financial Performance in Full-Year Fiscal Year Guidance

Diagnostic Market Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Deals

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships and Collaborations

Broad-based Company Announcements

Quidelortho Obtains FDA Nod

Illumina Plans to Divest Grail

Roche to Acquire Lumiradx

Qiagen Expands Footprint with New Regional Headquarters in Middle East

Companies Mentioned

Agilent

CareDx

Cleveland Diagnostics

DEKFI Diagnostics

Illumina

Immucor

Luminex/DiaSorin

LumiraDx

Onera

QIAGEN

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

