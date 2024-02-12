Advanced Sensors in Agriculture: Advanced Sensor and IoT Developments Amidst Increasing Food Security Concerns Are Leading to Transformational Growth in Agriculture

Dublin, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Opportunities for Advanced Sensors in Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study explores the growth of sensor technologies and their application in the agriculture industry, particularly in the agritech sector. With sustainability becoming a global trend, governments, companies, and non-profit agencies have realized the potential offered by different sensing technologies for optimizing resource usage. Although not a new technology, recent advancements resulting in high wired/wireless network speed, reduced equipment size, and large data storage capacity have enhanced its applicability.
The report focuses on the role of sensor-based technologies of different types in molding the agriculture industry to its present form, providing an overview of sensors, including technology innovations, key players, and regional developments. It identifies the global trends and other factors driving and restraining growth in this space and highlights the opportunities emerging from the shifts in the industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Sensor-based IoT Ecosystem
- Agritech and Farm Automation
- Agriculture Sector Regulation and Organization
Key questions this study will address:
- What are the application possibilities and impact of sensors in agriculture?
- What are some of the key advancements in agritech, especially in the sensor technology segment?
- What global trends have impacted growth in agriculture?
- Which regions show high potential for agritech adoption?
- What does the funding, M&A, and partnership landscape look like in agriculture?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Sensors: The Foundation of Modern Farming's Technological Transition
- Sensor Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
- Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
- Traditional Industry with Continuing Technological Transformation
- Sensors - A Brief Overview
- Advanced Sensors - A Generic Architecture
- Broad Sensor Classification Based on Design and Operating Principle
- Sensor Types and Designs in Agriculture
- Key Emerging Innovation Trends in Sensor Technologies
- Emerging Technologies and Sensor Enablers
Advanced Sensors: A Transformative Technology in Agriculture
- Agriculture - Overview of Sector Ecosystem
- Sensor Impacts at Various Levels of the Agriculture Sector Pipeline
- Sensor-enabled Technologies Transforming Modern Agriculture
- North and South America - Regional Trends and Initiatives
- Asia-Pacific - Regional Trends and Initiatives
- Africa and the Middle East - Regional Trends and Initiatives
- Europe and West Asia - Regional Trends and Initiatives
- Global Mega Trends Impacting the Agriculture Sector
- Innovative Technology and Product Developments in Precision Agriculture
- Climate Change and Food Security Concerns Driving Partnerships in Smart Agriculture
- Funding and M&As in the Smart Agriculture Sector Indicate a Focus on Sustainable Farming
- Companies to Collaborate - Potential Partnership Opportunities
- Key Innovation/R&D Themes in Agriculture
- Business Models for Modern Agriculture
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- Key Technology Developments and Strategies from Major Companies and Emerging Start-ups
- Strategic Insights and Roadmap
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pgrxx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.