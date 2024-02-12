NetBet Italy partners with Espresso Games

ROME, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, is thrilled to announce a dynamic new partnership with Espresso Games, a leading online games provider. This collaboration promises an exciting move for Espresso Games' innovative gaming content into the Italian gaming scene through the NetBet Italy platform.



Founded with a passion for creating cutting-edge gaming experiences, Espresso Games has emerged as a top provider in the iGaming world. This partnership will introduce Italian players to Espresso Games' captivating portfolio, offering them a chance to savor the excitement and thrills of their unique titles.

With a reputation for excellent gaming experiences and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of igaming, Espresso Games stands out as a game-changer in the industry. By joining forces with NetBet Italy, they are poised to make an impact on the Italian gaming market.

NetBet is partnering with industry leaders to provide players with a wide array of high-quality gaming titles and provider, to give gamers the opportunity to enjoy the best. This collaboration with Espresso Games offers a diverse and thrilling gaming experience to their players; another top provider for a growing catalogue.

"We are delighted to welcome Espresso Games to the NetBet Italy family," said NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici. "Espresso Games' innovative approach to gaming aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment to our players. We are eager to introduce our Italian players to Espresso Games' exceptional titles and look forward to a fruitful partnership.

Tiziana Cannizzaro, Italian Commercial Director at Espresso Games commented on the new partnership: "We are excited to collaborate with NetBet which is a brand of great fame in the world and with a high potential in the Italian market. This partnership will allow Espresso Games to conquer a new network of players in Italy and to increase our brand awareness. We have made available our best selection of games and we will make this a fruitful partnership."

Among the standout titles from Espresso Games are Apple Temptation, Rooster Booster, Angel or Joker, each offering unique, engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and immersive features that are sure to captivate gamers.

Players can now access Espresso Games' exciting titles by visiting the official NetBet Italy website.

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it

About NetBet.it

NetBet.it is a single-member BPG SRL site, founded in 2008. It is one of the first Italian portals specialising in online gaming and is licensed by ADM. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.it has evolved into one of Italy's favourite online gaming brands.