A Legacy of Hospitality: 100 Years of Memories in Staunton Virginia

STAUNTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Originally built in 1924, reopened and reimagined with an extensive renovation in 2005, Staunton, Virginia’s legacy Hotel 24 South, a Virginia Destination and Conference Center, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Deeply entwined into the rich history of Staunton, the Queen City of the Shenandoah Valley, the hotel has played an intricate role in the city’s past and present growth.



Located on South Market Street in historic downtown Staunton, the hotel is a beautiful example of the timeless Georgian Revival style popular in the 1920s. Originally designed by the New York Architectural firm of H.L. Stevens & Company, the hotel is the focal point of downtown from its perch on a small hillside that offers sweeping views of the valley. To celebrate its 100th Anniversary Hotel 24 South is offering a special weekday guestroom rate starting at $100 per night.

Staunton Mayor Stephen Claffey said, “Since the hotel opened 100 years ago, it has been embraced as a place to gather, entertain and drive business to Staunton. Hotel 24 South brings conferences and visitors to our beautiful city, highlights our history and helps support our thriving downtown business district. The hotel is also an integral part of our American Shakespeare Center package, bringing tourists from all over the globe.”

Allen Persinger, who represents his family among the current hotel ownership group, reminisces, “I was a teen in 1968 when my father purchased the property and unlocked the then shuttered hotel’s front door and shared his vision. The hotel has been our family business ever since, and we all worked in various roles.” Persinger continues, “I am grateful to my family, our business partners, and the city for working together to bring the hotel’s revitalization to fruition. My parents’ legacy lives on in the beauty of Hotel 24 South.”

Download Image Here: https://bit.ly/3u5hjrq

More About Hotel 24 South

Today the hotel has been reimagined to its current status as an exceptional combination of modern amenities and conveniences in an elegant and historic backdrop. Hotel 24 South is a proud member of Historic Hotels of America and participates in Stash Hotel Rewards. The hotel is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. Since reopening in 2005, the hotel was updated again in 2018. Each of the renovations provided guests with additional amenities while preserving the hotel’s treasured past, including the 1924 Wurlitzer organ which is the last of its type in operation, and the hotel’s magnificent chandeliers that grace the lobby.

Hotel 24 South is the crown jewel of Staunton, a town named as one of the Top 20 Small Towns in America by Smithsonian Magazine. Guests can enjoy one of 124 well-appointed guestrooms with contemporary amenities that capture the hotel’s historic charm. The hotel’s 8,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space can accommodate up to 400 guests. Event options include elegant plated dinners served under crystal chandeliers in the historic Colonnade Ballroom and buffet dining or heavy hors d'oeuvres and champagne in the Shenandoah Ballroom. Guests may enjoy cocktails and dining in the 1924 Lounge or a sumptuous buffet breakfast in the Magnolia South restaurant. The hotel is within walking distance of quaint cafes and fine dining restaurants. Additional guest amenities include an indoor heated pool, a fitness center, and a business center. The hotel is perfect for a weekend getaway, a romantic wedding locale, or an innovative setting for a meeting or conference.

Formerly known as the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center, the hotel's name was changed in 2020 to Hotel 24 South. The hotel’s ownership remains committed to ensuring that the hotel reflects the community, and that the hotel is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago.

Hotel 24 South. is conveniently located at the crossroads of I-81 & I-64, 40 minutes from Charlottesville, 90 minutes from Richmond, and two hours from Washington, DC. The hotel is within walking distance of a myriad of art galleries, fine antique stores, artisan shops, Mary Baldwin University, Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum, American Shakespeare Center‘s Blackfriars Playhouse and a short drive to the Frontier Culture Museum. In addition, the area offers wineries and breweries, beautiful Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway and plenty of American history. Staunton, Virginia is the birthplace of Woodrow Wilson and is a scenic 45-minute drive from Thomas Jefferson's estate Monticello and the University of Virginia.

Hotel 24 South is located at 24 S. Market Street, Staunton, VA 24401. For more information about the hotel, or reservations, visit online at: www.hotel24south.com or call 540-885-4848.

