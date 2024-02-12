Avocado Market Expected to Reach USD 45.1 billion by 2031, Garnering a 10.3% CAGR: Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global avocado market was projected to attain US$ 18.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 45.1 billion by 2031.

Avocados, sometimes known as alligator pears, are enormous, pear-shaped fruits with green to blackish skin, a single huge seed, and soft, light-green flesh. It is commonly consumed raw, particularly in salads. Avocados are extremely healthy, including critical vitamins A, B, C, E, and K, as well as 25 other key elements.

They also include important phytochemicals, including beta-sitosterol, and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene. The fruit is well-known for its robust nutritional profile, which includes plenty of fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin E, and magnesium.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42662

A medium-sized avocado has around 50 calories and 20 different vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. They contain 81 micrograms of lutein and 19 micrograms of beta-carotene. Avocados come in several varieties, including HASS, pinkerton, fuerte, and bacon.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Avocados include 25 necessary vitamins, as well as phytochemicals like beta-sitosterol and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene.

The rise in consumer health consciousness is contributing to the worldwide avocado market dynamics, since avocados are regarded as a superfood because of its high omega and multinutrient content.

Avocado is known as one of the most nutrient-dense foods, with high levels of fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin E, and magnesium.

Avocado market growth is also driven by the health advantages of avocados, such as increased vision, heart disease prevention, and digestion.

The boost in demand has resulted in an increase in global output.

Market Trends for Avocado

Avocados provide critical nutrients such vitamins C, B5, B6, E, and K, as well as potassium, folate, protein, and healthy fats. Avocados contain seven grams of carbs per 100-gram serving, the majority of which are fiber, making them a low-carb alternative.

Furthermore, when individuals reduce their consumption of animal-derived foods, avocados may easily replace comparable textures and tastes in dishes. Avocados added to a low-calorie diet help with weight loss and support the growth of good intestinal flora.

Avocado has grown in popularity as a favorite ingredient in a variety of meals, including guacamole dip, salads, and sandwiches, and is now a menu staple in many restaurants across the world. Avocado toast, which originated in California and Australia, has now become a famous restaurant menu item across the world.

Global Market for Avocado: Regional Outlook

In 2022, North America held the biggest share. The increase in consumption, production, and popularity of various varieties of avocados is fuelling the regional market landscape.

held the biggest share. The increase in consumption, production, and popularity of various varieties of avocados is fuelling the regional market landscape. The rise in demand for Hass avocados is being driven by the popularity of plant-based and low-carbohydrate diets like keto and paleo. This, in turn, is expanding the avocado market. There are various avocado kinds, but Hass is the most popular and well-known in the United States due to its high fat content, distinctive flavor, and creamy texture.

Mexico produces around 2.39 million metric tons of avocados per year, accounting for more than 25% of global avocado output. Similarly, the United States is one of the world's largest users of avocado. According to the USDA, the annual per capita availability of avocados in the United States is more than 8 pounds.

produces around 2.39 million metric tons of avocados per year, accounting for more than 25% of global avocado output. Similarly, the United States is one of the world's largest users of avocado. According to the USDA, the annual per capita availability of avocados in the United States is more than 8 pounds. Thus, rising consumer demand in North America is likely to improve avocado production and distribution in the near future.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42662

Global Avocado Market: Key Players

To satisfy customer expectations, key companies in the avocado market focus on efficiently supplying high-quality goods with exceptional texture and packaging. Avocado growers are working on increasing production capacities to fulfill market demands. The following companies are well-known participants in the global avocado market:

McDaniel Fruit Co.

Henry Avocado Corporation

Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc.

The Horton Fruit Company

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Superior Foods Companies

Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc.

Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V.

Costa Group Holdings Limited

West Pak Avocado, Inc.

Calavo Grower. Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

MegaMex Foods

Olivado USA

Mother Herbs Private Limited

SVA Organics

AMS Enterprises

Sunvado

CG Produce

Leathams LTD

Some key developments by the players in this market are:

Fresh Del Monte , a major fresh produce manufacturer and distributor, started to deliver Kenya-grown avocados to the European market in August 2022. These avocados are sustainable and of the Hass variety, giving them a creamy consistency.

, a major fresh produce manufacturer and distributor, started to deliver Kenya-grown avocados to the European market in August 2022. These avocados are sustainable and of the Hass variety, giving them a creamy consistency. Mission Produce Inc., a global leader in the sourcing, production, and distribution of fresh Hass avocados, will establish a new megacenter in Laredo, Texas, in September 2021. The megacenter offers packaging, bagging, ripening, transportation, cold storage, cross-docking, inspections, and drayage.

Global Avocado Market Segmentation

Source

Hass

Reed

Fuerte

Others

Form

Raw

Processed

Oil

Refined Oil

Extra Virgin Oil

Blend

Guacamole

Puree

Others

Nature

Organic

Conventional

End Use

Food & Beverages Industry

Snacks

Dairy Products

Sauces & Dressings

Bakery Products

Others

Retail/Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Distribution

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Small Groceries

Online Retailing

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42662<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Waxy Maize Starch Market : The global waxy maize starch market was valued at US$ 3.68 Bn in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period & it is anticipated to reach US$ 6.49 Bn by the end of 2032.

Maqui Berries Market : The global maqui berries market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 59.5billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for maqui berries is expected to close at US$ 26.3 billion.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com