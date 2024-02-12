Mammography Market Size to Surpass the USD 6,922.7 Million by 2033; Owing to Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer

New York, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Global Mammography Market size is forecasted to exceed USD 6,922.7 Million by 2033, with a promising CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2033.

The process to screen breast cancer in the form of mammogram (X-ray of breast) is called mammography. These X-rays helps to detect the untouched tumours. An another form of mammography is known as diagnostic mammography, which detects the micro calcifications during screening of mammography, indicating the presence of breast cancer.

The increased government funding for research and development in breast cancer, technological advancements in breast tomo-synthesis coupled with rising prevalence of breast cancer drives the market of mammography significantly

To understand Geography Trends, Download Sample Report Here: https://market.us/report/mammography-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

Small calcium deposits(micro-calcifications) detects the presence of breast cancer during screening mammography.

The high of equipment used for mammography coupled with the errors during the process can impede the market in the near future.

By product analysis, the digital systems capture the largest market share dominating the market in 2023.

By technology analysis, the digital mammography grabbed a large market share of 80.9% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on end use, hospital segment contributed the highest revenue to make the mammography market shy reaching.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Mammography Market

There Are several Factors Affecting the Mammography Market, these are as follows,

Lack of knowledge and awareness: Though there is ongoing advancement and rising knowledge regarding diverse medical fields, but still many women in developing and underdeveloped regions lack the knowledge regarding the treatment. This act as the restraining factor for the market growth.

Though there is ongoing advancement and rising knowledge regarding diverse medical fields, but still many women in developing and underdeveloped regions lack the knowledge regarding the treatment. This act as the restraining factor for the market growth. Technological advancement: The ongoing technological advancement assists the extension of mammography market growth substantially.

The ongoing technological advancement assists the extension of mammography market growth substantially. Prevalence of breast cancer: The rising prevalence of breast cancer is the major factor driving the mammography market.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is the major factor driving the mammography market. Increase of research & development activities: Scientists across the developing and developed countries are on the efforts to know the root causes of the disease and its cure, thus further fuelling the market.

Top Trends in the Global Mammography Market

The development of 2D/3D combination mammography systems has significantly bolstered the market in recent times. The 3D mammography systems are found to have a better capacity in detecting the breast cancer when used in combination with 2D mammography systems. An increased diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and positive predictive value, resulted by virtue of a combination between digital mammography and digital breast tomo-synthesis, according to a January 2022 paper published in Egyptian Journal of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine.

Market Growth

The demand for early stage diagnosis amongst patients is one of the major factor anticipated to drive the demand for breast cancer diagnostic devices, such as mammography during the forecast period. Along with this, the growing government initiatives to support clinical interpretation couple with increased access to breast cancer screening systems are expected to propel the mammography market growth. Furthermore, with the increasing world’s population, a large population of women might reach the age 60 or older, having a greater chance of breast cancer fatalities, thus raising the need for mammography procedures.

Regional Analysis

Owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, notable R&D investments in medications for breast cancer and breakthrough in breast imaging modalities, North America captured a larger market share of 43.5%, dominating the mammography market. An estimation by the American Cancer Society in January 2022, estimated that around one in every three women were diagnosed with cancer in U.S. Another report by the Canadian Cancer Society in May 2022, estimated that approximately 28,600 Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Thus, this raises the demand for mammography equipment for the detection of breast cancer, fuelling the market growth.

Furthermore, rising awareness of early breast cancer screening, up swinging techniques and rising government funding for carcinoma therapy resulted Asia-Pacific region to witness high growth during the foreseen period.

Uncover the actionable insights tailored for your business strategy. Request our brochure to learn more https://market.us/report/mammography-market/#inquiry

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 2,742.5 Million Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 6,922.7 Million CAGR (2024 to 2033) 9.7% North America Share 43.5% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

The emergence of machine learning and artificial intelligence offers significant potential for improvement in precision and accuracy of mammography screening procedures while decreasing the screening times. The improvement in image quality due to multi-image platform digital breast tomo-synthesis format has led the radiologists to detect the tumours accurately. Furthermore, there is a rising prevalence of breast cancer among women. For example, in 2020, approximately 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer globally, with 6,85,000 mortality rates. In 2023, 55,720 women will be diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer, and more than 2,90,0000 women will encounter invasive version of breast cancer. Thus, the rise in number of women associated with breast cancer coupled with the ongoing technologies fosters the market of mammography in recent times.

Market Restraints

One of the major drawback to limit the mammography market is the high cost of the mammography equipment. The replacement of wearable elements associated with mammography equipment is expensive. OEM parts are the expensive of all parts, and are only accessible from the original equipment manufacturer, for example, X-ray tubes. Additionally, the persistence of large errors rates during the screening time, is another impeding factor for the market growth. A radiologist may miss about 10% to 30% of malignancies, whereas 80% of women were recalled for further estimation resulted in normal outcomes, according to Asian Pacific Journal for Cancer Prevention.

Opportunities

The implementation of breast cancer initiatives by several governments are anticipated to drive the market during the prophecy period. To illustrate, Goa government announced the launch of free breast cancer screening initiative for approximately 1 lakh women in October 2021, with 35 Goa Health Centres conducting breast cancer screenings. Furthermore, Breast screen Australia, an initiative by Australian government aims to reduce suffering, illness and death caused by virtue of breast cancer due to early disease detection. Thus, the rising government initiatives aiming the reduction of breast cancer and mortality rates offers several opportunities for the market growth.

Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

There is a negative impact on healthcare operations worldwide due to rise in inflation at its highest level. Cancer related medical care costs are substantial and are set to rise due to the increasing population, based on Medical Care Costs associated with Cancer Survivorship in the U.S. Moreover, in case of female breast and other cancers, the medical service and prescribed drug cost remains high, limiting the adoption of mammography systems for breast cancer diagnosis over the forthcoming years.

Access Now for Quick Delivery | Buy Our Premium Research Report https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=102289

Report Segmentation of the Global Mammography Market

By Product Type Analysis

With respect to product type, the mammography market is segmented into film screen systems, digital systems and 3D systems. The digital systems are on a verge to expand the mammography market, grabbing a large market share of 46.8%, dominating the entire segment. For instance, Fujifilm Europe developed the “Harmony” version of innovality mammography equipment, a full field digital mammography that employs Fujifilm’s unique and cutting edge technology providing outstanding images with least use of radiations.

Furthermore, there is an increase in adoption of 3D systems by hospitals and diagnostic service providers for identification of every indication of cancer. This has led the 3D system segment to witness the high growth during the estimated time period.

By Technology Analysis

Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into digital mammography and breast tomo-synthesis. The digital mammography segment captures a huge market share of 80.9%, dominating the another segment. This prominence owes to the several advantages of digital mammography over the other techniques having better image acquisition capacity, display and substantially faster storage. The image manipulation allows the radiologist to achieve the superior views by adjusting chosen parts’ contrast, brightness and magnification, detecting and diagnosing the breast carcinomas.

By End User analysis

With respect to the end use of mammography technique, the market is fragmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres and specialty clinics. The in-house mammography facilitates by the multispecialty hospitals is the biggest factor allowing the hospital segment to hold a large market share of 76.2%. In addition to this, there is rise in investments by several hospitals to provide advanced treatment services, contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the availability of mammography services in various diagnostic centres in major and growing economies such as U.S., UK, Japan, China and India are anticipated to drive the market substantially.

Recent Development of the Mammography Market

In August 2022: In order to diagnose breast cancer by automated analysis of digital breast tomo-synthesis images, known as 3D mammograms, an ACT software was created by Whiterabbit.

In order to diagnose breast cancer by automated analysis of digital breast tomo-synthesis images, known as 3D mammograms, an ACT software was created by Whiterabbit. In December 2022: Hologic Inc, in U.S., announced the FDA clearance of its Genius AI detection technology, a novel deep learning based software, assisting the radiologist to detect subtle possible malignancies in breast tomo-synthesis images.

Market Segmentation

By Product type

Film screen systems

Digital systems

3D systems

By Technology

Digital mammography

Breast tomo-synthesis

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Specialty clinics

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

Europe

o Germany

o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Netherland

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o New Zealand

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Rest of APAC

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

For a better understanding, refer to this sample report, which includes corresponding tables and figures@ https://market.us/report/mammography-market/request-sample/

Competitive Landscape

The competition in the mammography market is intense with firms looking to cement their positon in the market or grow their respective market shares. To ensure high revenue, businesses employ tactics like partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The worldwide market for Mammography is characterised by several prominent players given below:

Market Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Analogic Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

Canon Medical Systems Corp

Metaltronica SpA

Hologic Inc.

Toshiba Medical Systems

Planmed Oy

Explore Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Market Research Reports Domain

Live Cell Imaging Market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion and is expected to grow to USD 6.7 billion in 2032

ADME Toxicology Testing Market size accounted for USD 8.3 billion and is expected to grow to around USD 26.2 billion in 2032

Cell Dissociation Market was valued at USD 337.8 Million and is expected to grow to USD 1141.2 Million in 2032

RNA analysis Market size was valued at USD 9.58 billion and is expected to reach USD 34.37 billion in 2032

Exoskeleton Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1663 Billion by 2033, from USD 387 Billion in 2023

Aptamers Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 27.4 Billion By 2033 From USD 2.8 Billion In 2023

Spectrometry Market size is expected to be worth around USD 37.5 billion by 2033, from USD 17.7 billion in 2023

Colposcopy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 938.9 Million by 2033 from USD 560.2 Million in 2023

Colposcopy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 938.9 Million by 2033 from USD 560.2 Million in 2023

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 10 billion by the year 2033, marking a significant increase from USD 3 billion in 2023

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn

Our Blog: