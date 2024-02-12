Concrete Fiber Market Set to Soar Past USD 3.73 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Concrete Fiber market size is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for durable and crack-resistant concrete structures in construction projects, the need for improved tensile and flexural strength in concrete to enhance structural integrity, growing infrastructure development and urbanization, a focus on sustainable construction practices, and the advantages of concrete fibers in reducing maintenance costs and extending the lifespan of concrete structures is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Concrete Fiber market, increasing use of synthetic fibers for better performance and consistency, the development of advanced concrete fiber formulations to meet specific project requirements, a shift toward macro synthetic fibers for enhanced crack resistance, and the adoption of steel fibers in industrial applications. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices, leading to the use of recycled and eco-friendly fibers in concrete are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Concrete fiber is a type of reinforcing material that is added to concrete to improve its strength, durability, and crack resistance. It is made from various materials, including steel, glass, and synthetic fibers.

Synthetic Fibers Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Synthetic fibers dominate the global online market as a wide range of materials, such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and nylon, offer versatility in meeting various concrete reinforcement needs. They can be tailored to specific project requirements.

Infrastructure is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, infrastructure are the leading segment due to the durability and longevity of critical infrastructure components, reducing the need for maintenance and repair over time. Crack-resistant and high-performance concrete is paramount in infrastructure construction, making fibers a valuable addition.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

North America, including the United States and Canada, has historically been a significant market for concrete fibers. Factors contributing to this dominance include a robust construction industry, a focus on sustainable and durable construction practices, and a well-established regulatory framework promoting fiber-reinforced concrete use. Infrastructure projects, including road construction and bridge development, have also driven demand for concrete fibers in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Concrete Fiber market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Concrete Fiber.

Key Developments in Concrete Fiber Market

In March 2023, Sika AG announced the launch of a new line of concrete fibers for use in high-performance concrete applications. The new fibers are made from high-strength steel and are designed to improve concrete's tensile strength, flexural strength, and impact resistance.

In February 2023, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Nycon, a leading provider of concrete fibers. The acquisition will allow BASF to expand its portfolio of concrete fiber products and services and better meet its customers' needs in the growing concrete fiber market.

