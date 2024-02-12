Alcohol And Starch Enzyme Market To Reach USD 7.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Starch Enzyme Market size was valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The market for ethanol is proliferating due to the increasing demand for it as a fuel source and its various applications in different industries. This growth is fueled by alcohol and starch enzymes, crucial for converting starch into ethanol. This process involves saccharification of glucose, followed by fermentation into alcohol.

One of the major reasons contributing to the market's growth is the demand for biofuels like biodiesel and bioethanol to reduce carbon footprints. Ethanol, obtained through the hydrolysis of starches from corn, sugarcane, and grain with enzyme catalysts, can be used in low-level gasoline blends or high-level blends. Similarly, biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils, animal fats, or plant sources through esterification and transesterification with enzyme catalysts. The use of biofuels is increasing in many countries due to the emphasis on reducing fuel emissions and carbon footprints.

Moreover, ethanol is widely used in various industries, including personal care, beauty, cleaning, and food additives. It is an additive in food processing, used for the uniform distribution of food coloring and enhancing food flavors. Personal and beauty care products are used as an astringent to clear skin and a preservative in lotions and hairsprays. It is also used as a disinfectant in hand sanitizer. Due to its high solubility, it is used as a solvent in paint, lacquers, and varnish. The growing applications of ethanol across industries are leading to a surge in demand for alcohol and starch enzymes.

Segmentation Overview:

The global alcohol and starch enzyme market has been segmented into enzyme type, application, end-use, and region. Carbohydrases are a group of enzymes that include amylases, glucoamylases, glucosidases, lactase, pectinase, galactosidases, invertases, and xylanase. Their primary function is to break down carbohydrate molecules into simple sugars. These enzymes are primarily produced by microbes such as bacteria, yeasts, and fungi for industrial purposes. The food and beverages segment are dominant, with increasing demand for alcoholic beverages. According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), around 221 million people in the U.S. above the age of 12 have consumed alcohol at some point in their lives.

Alcohol And Starch Enzyme Market Report Highlights:

The global alcohol and starch enzyme market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032.

The ethanol market is growing due to increased demand as a fuel source and its various applications across industries. Alcohol and starch enzymes are crucial in converting starch into ethanol. The demand for biofuels like biodiesel and bioethanol is a major contributor to market growth. Ethanol is obtained through the hydrolysis of starches from corn, sugarcane, and grain with enzyme catalysts. Biodiesel is produced through esterification and transesterification with enzyme catalysts. Ethanol is used in personal care, beauty, cleaning, and food additives, and it is also used as a solvent in paint, lacquers, and varnish.

North America is a dominant market for ethanol production, with the U.S. being the most significant global producer, producing over 15 billion gallons of fuel in 2021. Government policies promoting the use of biofuels like bioethanol and biodiesel, as well as legislative acts like the Energy Policy Act, are driving market growth.

Some prominent players in the alcohol and starch enzyme market report include Advanced Enzyme Technology Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., AB Enzymes (ABF plc.), Codexis Inc., Dupont DE Nemours and Co. Msds., Kemin Industries, Inc., WeissBioTech, Dyadic International Inc., Kerry Group plc, Lesaffre, Novozymes A/S, Roquette Freres, and The Soufflet Group

Industry Trends and Insights:

Amano Enzyme, Inc., a major manufacturer of specialty enzymes, has announced the establishment of its new hub for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) in Milton Park, Oxfordshire, UK.

Kemin Industries, a company that produces ingredients, has developed Shield V Plus Dry, an alternative to potassium sorbate for the bakery industry. This natural ingredient uses advanced technology to prevent mold growth and extend the shelf life of bakery products.

Alcohol And Starch Enzyme Market Segmentation:

By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrases, Protease, Lipases, and Others

By Application: Alcohol enzymes, and Starch/sugar enzymes

By End-use: Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cleaning Agents, Bio-Fuel Production, and Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.



