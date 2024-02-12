Talisker Announces Completion of Decline Construction at the Mustang Mine

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the Mustang Mine decline to the 3700 level at its 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project. The 4 by 4 metre development over a distance of 400 metres will allow for simultaneous access to planned stopes on the 3700, 3800 and 3900 levels. Additional development was completed to prepare for the extension of the decline to access lower stopes from the 3600 and 3500 levels and for a new decline close to the portal to access new material to the east of Mustang.



Terry Harbort, Talisker’s President and CEO commented, “With the haulage pathways to surface now complete we are focused on the planning and preparation for in-stope development. Our resource conversion drill program continues as planned with results so far exceeding expectations. We look forward to more assay results shortly.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

