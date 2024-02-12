Organic Pasta Market to Witness 9.3% CAGR Surge, Aiming for US$ 1.63 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published industry analysis, reveals that the global Organic Pasta Market is estimated at US$ 671.2 million in 2024 and is projected to increase at a remarkably high-value CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.

In recent years, more consumers are becoming aware of their eating habits and food choices. They prefer to consume chemical-free and natural food products. Therefore, consumption of organic pasta is projected to increase among millennials and Generation Z. Furthermore, organic food is free from artificial additives and pesticides and has been considered better for the environment.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9792

Key Segments of Integration Organic Pasta Market Research Report

By Source By Product Type By Packaging By Category By Distribution Channel Wheat

Rice

Legumes

Buckwheat

Oats

Others Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine & Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others Boxes

Trays

Packets & Pouches Fresh

Dried Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discounters Online Retail & Others





There has been a noticeable increase in the demand for alternative food options among more consumers as they are becoming aware of food sensitivities and allergies. Organic pasta, particularly produced with alternative flours, such as lentils, quinoa, and rice, is projected to cater to the requirements of consumers experiencing food sensitivities. In addition, growing consumer expenditure on premium food products with natural ingredients is estimated to positively impact the consumption of organic pasta.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global organic pasta market is estimated to be valued at US$ 671.2 million in 2024.

Global demand for organic pasta is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.63 billion by 2034-end.

The market is forecasted to expand at a stellar CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Wheat-based organic pasta is projected to account for 25.21% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034.

The market in Japan is projected to advance at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of organic pasta in China are forecasted to reach US$ 297.8 million by the end of 2034.

“Preference for products made from ethically sourced ingredients, increasing incidences of food sensitivities and allergies, and health and wellness trends are projected to boost demand for organic pasta,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Growing Awareness of Health Benefits of Dried Organic Pasta

Dried organic pasta is made from semolina and water. This variant, which is rich in fiber, has a lower glycemic index compared to fresh pasta and is therefore a healthier option for people with diabetes or those trying to manage their weight. Although dried organic pasta has a longer shelf life than fresh organic pasta, the fresh variant has a richer flavor and a more luscious texture.

Key Market Players

Leading organic pasta manufacturers are Barilla Group, Pastas Gallo, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., S R Foods, General Mills, Nestlé S.A., Lam Soon Group, Ebro Foods, S.A., De Cecco Company, George DeLallo Company, NatureLandOrganics, Prairie Harvest, Delverde Industrial Alimentari S.p.A., and Dalla Costa Alimentare Srl.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9792

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.63 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Forecasting Trends in the Organic Pasta Market: Insights and Projections for 2034

It's anticipated that fresh organic pasta will claim a significant portion of the global market revenue by 2034. The rise in its popularity stems from the increasing preference for fresh food items. Unlike conventionally cultivated pasta, fresh organic pasta is grown without fertilizers and chemicals, offering health-conscious consumers a compelling option, thus driving the sales of organic pasta.

By 2034, wheat-based pasta is projected to hold 25.21% of the organic pasta market share. Wheat, a dietary staple worldwide, plays a central role in pasta production. Organic wheat-based pasta boasts numerous benefits, being free from pesticides, GMOs, and herbicides. Embracing organic farming practices, it advocates for natural inputs and environmental sustainability, shaping the trajectory of the organic pasta market.

In the same year, the business-to-consumer sales channel is expected to dominate with a 54.79% market share globally. E-commerce platforms and supermarkets serve as popular channels for direct consumer distribution. Offering transparency in ingredient lists and convenient return policies, these channels also save consumers time, contributing to their widespread usage.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the organic pasta market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on source (wheat, rice, legumes, buckwheat, oats, others [fava beans, quinoa, etc.]), product type (penne, spaghetti, elbows, fettuccine & linguine, filled pasta, others [angel hair, farfalle, etc.]), packaging (boxes, trays, packets & pouches), category (fresh, dried), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, online retail & others]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Plant Based Pasta Market : According to latest research by Fact.MR, plant based pasta market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period.

Low Fat Pasta Market : Increasing research and development on low fat pasta manufacturing activities, changing distribution channels and preference of online purchasing open up the new opportunities for developing low fat pasta market.

Fat Free Pasta Market : Owing to this versatility of fat-free pasta, there can be endless numbers of dishes that are fuelling its demand in the global fat free pasta market.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.