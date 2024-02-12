Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 2/2/2024 101,900 544.54 55,488,372 Monday, 5 February 2024 1,800 554.04 997,272 Tuesday, 6 February 2024 2,200 546.32 1,201,904 Wednesday, 7 February 2024 2,000 542.88 1,085,760 Thursday, 8 February 2024 2,000 549.74 1,099,480 Friday, 9 February 2024 2,000 547.85 1,095,700 In the period 5/2/2024 - 9/2/2024 10,000 548.01 5,480,116 Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 9/2/2024 111,900 544.85 60,968,488 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,086,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.18% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments