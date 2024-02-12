Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2024

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 2/2/2024
|101,900
|544.54
|55,488,372
|Monday, 5 February 2024
|1,800
|554.04
|997,272
|Tuesday, 6 February 2024
|2,200
|546.32
|1,201,904
|Wednesday, 7 February 2024
|2,000
|542.88
|1,085,760
|Thursday, 8 February 2024
|2,000
|549.74
|1,099,480
|Friday, 9 February 2024
|2,000
|547.85
|1,095,700
|In the period 5/2/2024 - 9/2/2024
|10,000
|548.01
|5,480,116
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 9/2/2024
|111,900
|544.85
|60,968,488
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,086,076 treasury shares corresponding to 8.18% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
