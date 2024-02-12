Greelance Marks January 2024 with Record Earnings, Token Burn, and AI Module Launch

Austin, TX, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greelance, the pioneering platform at the intersection of blockchain technology and freelance talent, has announced a series of significant achievements in January 2024, underpinning its commitment to reshaping the global freelance market.

In an unprecedented move, Greelance reported a staggering revenue of $58,800 for the month of January, alongside the strategic burn of an equivalent amount of Greelance tokens (5,409,384 $GRL). This dual achievement highlights the platform's robust growth and its dedication to maintaining a stable and valuable ecosystem for its native token.

AI Recruitment Module Completion

A highlight of the month's achievements is the successful completion of Greelance's AI Recruitment Module. This cutting-edge feature is set to revolutionize the hiring process by leveraging artificial intelligence to match freelancers with projects more efficiently and accurately. The AI Recruitment Module embodies Greelance's dedication to harnessing technology for the benefit of its community.

Expanding Market Presence

Greelance's token, $GRL, is now trading on several key cryptocurrency exchanges, including MEXC, Uniswap, and P2B. This expansion is part of Greelance's ongoing effort to enhance liquidity and ensure the token's accessibility to a broader audience.

Innovative Technological Developments

The upcoming launch of the Greelance cross-chain crypto Bridge marks a pivotal advancement in the platform's technological utility offerings. This feature will enable the seamless swapping of $GRL tokens across major blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, and Solana, underscoring Greelance's commitment to interoperability and user convenience.

In addition, Greelance is set to deploy its token on Polygon, Binance Chain, and Solana, with imminent listings on renowned decentralized exchanges like Pancakeswap (Binance), Quickswap (Polygon), and Jupiter (Solana).

Future Prospects

With an eye towards further expansion, Greelance has outlined plans for additional listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) throughout Q1 and Q2 2024. These strategic listings are expected to foster greater visibility and accessibility for the $GRL token.

About Greelance

Greelance is revolutionizing the freelance industry by leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create a transparent, efficient, and fair marketplace. By eliminating traditional barriers and intermediaries, Greelance empowers freelancers, employers, and investors with a community-first network aligned around shared success.

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

