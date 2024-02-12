binx health Enters into National Distribution Agreement with Cardinal Health to Increase Access to the CLIA-waived, FDA-cleared binx io

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on expanding Sexually Transmitted Infection testing at the Point-of-Care, announced a national distribution agreement with Cardinal Health to expand access to care with the CLIA-waived, FDA-cleared binx io® to improve the timely diagnosis of chlamydia (CT) and gonorrhea (NG).



The binx io changes the testing and treatment paradigm, by delivering central lab equivalent results within the time window of a typical clinic visit. Collaborating with Cardinal Health provides binx health with additional access to the acute clinical care settings via its vast sales network in the market. This improved access will provide patients the ability to benefit from the binx io CT/NG Assay in clinics, primary care offices, Emergency Departments, and hospital-affiliated urgent cares in a single patient visit nationwide.

"As we expand our commercial footprint, we’re very excited about this collaboration with Cardinal Health. Serving 90% of U.S. hospitals, 29,000 pharmacies and 10,000 specialty physician office and clinics [1], their reach and brand are a leader in the industry. We are proud that we have earned their trust in binx and the binx io," said Jeffrey Luber, binx health’s Chief Executive Officer.

The binx io is the only CLIA-waived, FDA-cleared molecular point-of-care (POC) platform to detect CT and NG in both male and female patient samples that provides central lab performance in about thirty minutes. Data presented at the STI & HIV 2023 World Congress in Chicago demonstrated that hands-on-time for the POC binx io is statistically the same as the hands-on-time for processing a CT/NG sample for send out to a central lab. CT/NG results from the binx io were available days before test results were available from the central lab CT/NG test [2].

Today, thirty-five million CT/NG tests are processed at central laboratories annually [3], with most patients leaving the clinic before results are ready. Under this traditional care model, patients who are subsequently determined to be positive for chlamydia or gonorrhea may not return for treatment once they leave the clinic, leading to further infection spread and comorbidities.

With this distribution collaboration, together binx health and Cardinal Health teams will help improve access to the treatment of CT/NG. For more information about the binx io, visit mybinxhealth.com/binx-io or contact your Cardinal Health representative.

About binx health

binx health is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on innovating solutions to improve routine testing and convenience, providing timely results to improve patient care. The binx io point-of-care molecular platform is the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived point-of-care system for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea in both males (urine) and females (vaginal swab) that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes. The binx io platform is highly flexible, easy to use, and enables rapid testing and treatment in a single patient visit.

For more information, visit www.mybinxhealth.com

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health serves approximately 90% of U.S. hospitals, 20,000 specialty physician offices and clinics, and 6,300 laboratories while enabling 40,000 pharmaceutical deliveries daily. The organization helps its customers achieve operational efficiency through cost-effective, high quality clinical products and a proactive focus on supply chain resiliency and reliability. With more than 70 years of experience as a leading clinical lab distributor, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

