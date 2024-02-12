Aspira Women’s Health Announces Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at the Upcoming 71st Annual Scientific Meeting for the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI)

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced a late-breaking poster presentation at the upcoming 71st Annual Scientific Meeting for the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI) to be held in Vancouver, Canada on March 12-16, 2024.



“Endometriomas are among the most common forms of endometriosis, impacting millions of women. The presentation of data that is foundational to our EndoCheckSM offering at this distinguished conference is a major milestone for our plan to launch the first noninvasive diagnostic test for this debilitating disease,” said Nicole Sandford, Chief Executive Officer of Aspira.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: A Protein Biomarker Test and Artificial Intelligence-Based Algorithm for Ovarian Endometriosis Author: Todd Pappas, Ph.D., Vice President of R&D at Aspira Abstract #: 2066 Poster #: LB-F-04 Date: March 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 – 10:00 am PST / 12:00 –1:00 pm EST Session: Late Breaking

The abstract was co-authored by Aspira’s Research and Development team and the Oxford Endometriosis Care and Research (CaRe) Centre, a collaboration between Oxford University Hospitals and the Nuffield Department of Women's Reproductive Health of the University of Oxford. The poster will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after it is presented at the conference.

SRI, established in 1953, is an international society with over 900 members representing 35 countries. SRI strives to advance reproductive health for all through outstanding basic, translational, and clinical science; training and mentoring future generations of investigators; and by promoting excellence in reproductive sciences globally (www.sri-online.org).

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of noninvasive, AI-powered tests to aid in the diagnosis of gynecologic diseases.

OvaWatchSM and Ova1Plus® are offered to clinicians as OvaSuiteSM. Together, they provide the only comprehensive portfolio of blood tests to aid in the detection of ovarian cancer for the 1.2+ million American women diagnosed with an adnexal mass each year. OvaWatch provides a negative predictive value of 99% and is used to assess ovarian cancer risk for women where initial clinical assessment indicates the mass is indeterminate or benign, and thus surgery may be premature or unnecessary. Ova1Plus is comprised of two FDA-cleared tests, Ova1® and Overa®, to assess the risk of ovarian malignancy in women planned for surgery.

Our in-development test pipeline is designed to expand our ovarian cancer portfolio and addresses the tremendous need for noninvasive diagnostics for endometriosis, a debilitating disease that impacts millions of women worldwide. In ovarian cancer, our OvaMDxSM risk assessment is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to further enhance the sensitivity and specificity of our current tests. In endometriosis, EndoCheckSM is the first-ever noninvasive test designed to identify endometriomas, one of the most commonly occurring forms of endometriosis. The EndoMDxSM test is designed to combine microRNA and protein biomarkers with patient data to identify all endometriosis.

