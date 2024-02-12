Gorilla Technology Lands Groundbreaking Deal with Major Hospital Network in Thailand

-- Establishes groundwork for further expansion in the region and globally –-

-- A leading Video Management System with Intelligent Video Analytics in Thailand--

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, and IoT technology, today announced they have secured the winning bid for Comprehensive Video Management System with Intelligent Video Analytics Solution at Chakri Naruebodindra Medical Institute under Rama Hospital., Thailand.

Rama Hospital's partnership underscores its commitment to embracing innovative technologies to elevate patient care, enhance safety, and optimize operational workflows. This move marks a significant leap forward in healthcare innovation within Thailand, aiming to revolutionize the way the hospital approaches security and surveillance.

The innovative Video Management System, equipped with Intelligent Video Analytics, will empower Rama Hospital with real-time actionable insights, advanced security measures, and streamlined operational efficiencies. This seamless integration of intelligent video analytics, facial recognition technology and advanced monitoring capabilities ushers a new era for the hospital, fortifying its commitment to safeguarding the well-being, security, and privacy of patients, staff, and guests.

Spearheading this collaboration, Will Addison, Vice President - Innovation, remarked, “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Rama Hospital for this transformative project. Our team is deeply committed to delivering a bespoke solution that aligns seamlessly with the hospital's unique requirements and contributes to its ongoing success in providing exceptional healthcare services. We foresee this partnership transcending its current scope, potentially expanding to include other hospitals under the Rama Hospital network, thus paving the path for regional growth and advancement in the healthcare industry."

Will continued, “Furthermore, the momentum of this collaboration has paved the way for our pursuit in similar groundbreaking deals in iCCTV & Post Event within the UK market. With negotiations well underway, we are optimistic about finalizing these agreements soon. At Gorilla, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation with our products and services to deliver exceptional results for our customers. As we continue to expand our reach and explore new opportunities, we are confident in our ability to drive positive change and make a lasting impact in the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla offers a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering innovative solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to www.gorilla-technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

