Brandon Hall Group Presents DEI Immersive Experience in West Palm Beach, Florida

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brandon Hall Group DEI Immersive Experience promises a day filled with insights, inspiration, and actionable strategies to drive DEI initiatives forward in organizations of all sizes and sectors. Through a series of engaging sessions and discussions led by industry experts and thought leaders, attendees will gain valuable perspectives and practical takeaways to create more inclusive workplaces and communities.

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The Brandon Hall Group DEI Immersive Experience is an opportunity for professionals to come together, learn from one another, and explore innovative approaches to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. We're excited to facilitate meaningful conversations and equip attendees with the tools they need to make a positive impact."

Highlights of the event include:

• DEI Introduction: Gain insights from Rachel Cooke as she provides an overview to inspire and fuel your day.

• Keynote session on Navigating the Present: Insights into DEI with Nellie Borrero.

• Panel discussion on Accelerating Belonging Through ERGs, moderated by Rachel Cooke.• Interactive sessions on leadership, sponsorship, mentorship, and allyship.

• Innovative DEI Strategies Showdown: Shark Tank Edition, featuring DEI advocates presenting groundbreaking ideas.

Additionally, attendees will receive an Inclusive Advocate certificate at the conclusion of the day, recognizing their commitment to advancing DEI initiatives.

As part of Brandon Hall Group's ongoing commitment to promoting equity and inclusion, we invite attendees to explore our latest publication, Unity in Diversity: Navigating the Path to Equity and Inclusion. This magazine explores crucial topics surrounding equity and inclusion, providing valuable insights, thought-provoking articles, and inspiring stories that aim to guide individuals and organizations on their journey toward a more inclusive future. To learn more, download Brandon Hall Group’s DEI Magazine.

For more information about the Brandon Hall Group DEI Immersive Experience and to stay updated on event details, visit the HCM Excellence Conference Website.

