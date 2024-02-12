Global Aircraft Antenna Market Size To Worth USD 530.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 10.18%

New York, United States , Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Antenna Market Size to Grow from USD 201.3 Million in 2023 to USD 530.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.18% during the forecast period.





As it supports a variety of aircraft models' navigation, communication, and surveillance systems, the aircraft antenna market is vital to the aerospace industry. Antennas are necessary for ensuring consistent and efficient communication between an aircraft and other aircraft as well as ground stations. The number of people who travel by air is growing worldwide, which has raised demand for aeroplanes and, consequently, increased need for aircraft antennas. Airlines and operators regularly spend in updating and outfitting their present fleets with communication and navigation technologies, which creates a requirement for state-of-the-art antennas.

Aircraft Antenna Market Value Chain Analysis

Research and development is the initial stage of the value chain, during which companies invest capital in state-of-the-art antenna technology. The main goals of research and development are to increase functionality, reduce mass, strengthen resilience, and include advanced communication and navigation technologies. The next stage after finishing the antenna design is to begin producing the antenna's component parts. This entails producing components such as conductive elements, radomes, and other necessary materials. The actual assembly of the antennas takes place in this step. It is necessary to join the manufactured components to create the final antenna product. Before being included into aviation systems, antennas are placed through a rigorous testing procedure to ensure they meet industry standards and regulatory requirements. The antennas are supplied to MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities, aircraft manufacturers, and other end users following manufacturing and integration. When an aeroplane is being built, antennas are installed as a component of the avionics suite. The final stage involves the end users, which include both military and commercial airlines.

Aircraft Antenna Market Opportunity Analysis

Opportunities exist in the development and application of cutting-edge technologies into antennas, such as phased array systems, multi-function antennas, and smart antenna systems. The possibility of higher demand for new aircraft as well as the opportunity to equip current fleets with cutting-edge communication and navigation equipment will probably drive increased demand for advanced antennas. The continuous advancement in air travel will be the main driver of this need. There is room for market expansion because the aviation industries in emerging markets are expanding. The increasing use of satellite communication in aviation is creating opportunities for satellite-supporting antennas. The military aircraft antenna market may see opportunities due to various countries' rising defence budgets.

Insights by Application

The Navigation & Surveillance segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Reliable surveillance and navigation systems are necessary for the world's aircraft traffic to grow sustainably. For these systems to deliver accurate and consistent data for air traffic control, antennas play a major role. In order for the worldwide implementation of ADS-B, a surveillance tool that transmits aircraft position and other data, to function effectively, antennas are required. This development drives the market for antennas that are compatible with ADS-B. For military aircraft to identify threats and maintain situational awareness, advanced surveillance systems are essential.

Insights by End User

The OEM segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Aircraft deliveries are increasing as a result of airlines and operators expanding their fleets and the global aviation industry's growth. When new aircraft are manufactured and delivered, there is a similar requirement for antennas to be installed as original equipment. New aircraft models, including as next-generation military and commercial aircraft, are creating and introducing need for advanced avionics equipment, including antennas. The latest technology are the main focus for OEMs while designing these new aircraft. The increased demand for air travel worldwide is putting more orders into the hands of manufacturers of aeroplanes.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Antenna Market from 2023 to 2033. The dominance of North America's defence sector is the primary driver of the requirement for military aircraft antennas. Specialised antennas are necessary for radar, electronic warfare, and communication systems in defence applications. The region is home to a substantial and well-established commercial aviation industry. Modern avionics, including as advanced communication and navigational antennas, are a continuing investment made by North American airlines to update their aircraft. The demand for in-flight connectivity and satellite communication services is rising in North America.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a notable surge in commercial aviation due to factors such as increasing urbanisation, economic development, and demand for air travel. This development is driving up the market for aircraft antennas. China and India are two of the major rising economies in Asia that are propelling the growth of the aircraft antenna industry. The nations' increasing investment in expanding their fleets is driving up demand for communication and navigation devices, especially antennas. In the Asia-Pacific region, there are programmes in place to improve national and international aviation connectivity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Aircraft Antenna Market Includes The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Antcom Corporation, RAMI Aviation., Sensor Systems Inc., McMurdo Limited, Azimut Benetti Group, Harris Corporation, TECOM Group, Cobham plc and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2020, the UK MOD's Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) division awarded Cobham Aerospace a contract to investigate improved anti-jam techniques for the protection of GPS signals.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Antenna Market, Application Analysis

Communication

Navigation & Surveillance

Aircraft Antenna Market, End User Analysis

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Aircraft Antenna Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

