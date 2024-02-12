Datacubed Health Announces eCOA and Technology expert Vikram Natarajan, as the new CTO

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datacubed Health is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Vikram Natarajan as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With an extensive career in the healthcare industry spanning more than two decades, Vikram brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of successfully leading product and technology teams through various growth stages within the dynamic field of life sciences.

Vikram Natarajan's arrival at Datacubed Health marks a pivotal moment for the company, as he brings strategic leadership and technological vision that aligns seamlessly with the company's commitment to advancing digital health solutions. His expertise in steering growth-stage companies emphasizes his ability to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare technology landscape.

Before joining Datacubed Health, Vikram held key leadership roles, leading product and technology teams to new heights. His proficiency in life sciences and a deep understanding of eCOA positions him as a valuable asset to the company. Vikram's leadership consistently drove innovation and efficiency, resulting in the development and delivery of cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry.

A standout aspect of Vikram Natarajan's background is his profound knowledge of the clinical trials space. With a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities in this critical domain, Vikram is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Datacubed Health's presence in the digital health landscape. His strategic insights and hands-on experience in navigating the complexities of clinical trials will undoubtedly contribute to the company's ongoing success.

"We are excited to welcome Vikram Natarajan to Datacubed Health as our Chief Technology Officer," said Brett Kleger, Chief Executive Officer at Datacubed Health. "His exceptional leadership in product and technology domains, especially within life sciences and eCOA, aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize digital health solutions. Vikram's wealth of knowledge in the clinical trials will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and drive innovation as we continue to make significant strides in improving patient outcomes."

Vikram Natarajan's appointment comes at a time when Datacubed Health is poised for rapid growth and expansion. His vision and expertise will be pivotal in shaping the company's technological roadmap and driving innovation in the digital health sector.

Please join Datacubed Health in welcoming Vikram Natarajan to our executive leadership team. We are looking forward to his contributions to the organization. Vikram will be attending SCOPE from February 11th to the 14th and will be available for meetings at booth #312.

About Datacubed Health:

Datacubed Health is a pioneering eClinical technology company built from the ground up by industry veterans who wanted to create a better clinical trial experience for all stakeholders. Our solutions are all infused with behavioral science principles designed to be inclusive, drive compliance, and greatly improve retention. We strive to deliver the best experience for you and your patients through ease of use and flexible technology configurable to your needs. Our offerings include a Decentralized Trials Platform, eCOA/ePRO, Patient Engagement, eConsent, Medication Adherence, Televisits, and Geofencing. For more information, please visit https://www.datacubed.com/ .

