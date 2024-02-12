Accelus Strengthens Leadership with New Board Appointments

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelus, a privately held medical technology company committed to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implant technologies, has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Kevin McGann and Bernie Haffey. This strategic enhancement to the board is aligned with Accelus’s mission to deliver innovative spinal solutions that elevate the surgical experience and improve patient outcomes.



Kevin McGann: Leading Accelus with Vision and Experience

Kevin McGann, Accelus’s current President and CEO since April 2023, has been a vital contributor to the company's growth and success since joining the company in 2019. His journey with Accelus includes key roles as President and Chief Commercial Officer, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision. McGann's extensive background in the spine industry is particularly notable, having held prominent positions, including Vice President of Sales at Stryker Spine, Vice President of U.S. Sales for Medtronic Spine & Biologics, and Area Director of Sales for Kyphon. Additionally, he served as President of Lumenis, Inc. and Regional Sales Director for U.S. Surgical. His deep industry knowledge continues to be instrumental in steering Accelus towards its objectives and revenue goals. McGann, a proud alumnus of Villanova University, holds a B.S. in Business Administration, further solidifying his strong foundation in business and leadership.

Bernie Haffey: A Veteran in Executive Leadership and High-Performance Management

Bernie Haffey, the founder of Haffey & Co., brings to the board a proven track record in executive management and leadership. He has more than 20 years of experience utilizing the High-Performance Management System (HPMS) framework to achieve world-class customer, employee and financial results, which has led to the successful transformation of more than 50 organizations. Haffey's career includes serving as President and CEO of two venture-backed start-ups, Nexis Vision, Inc., and NDO Surgical, Inc., both of which achieved structured exits under his leadership. Additionally, he held pivotal positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at both Summit Technology, Inc., and IntraLase Corp. These start-ups flourished under his guidance, achieving revenues exceeding $100 million and exits of $1 billion and $800 million, respectively. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of On Target Laboratories, Inc. and Medevise Consulting and previously served on the boards of WaveTec Vision, Inc., acquired by Alcon Labs, and Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Haffey holds a BA from Colgate University and an MBA from Cornell University.

Accelus’s Adaptive Geometry, Adopted Globally

Under this strong leadership team, Accelus is centering its efforts on both global and U.S. expansion of its leading spinal technologies with a primary focus on its Adaptive Geometry™ technology, best exemplified by its flagship product, the FlareHawk® Interbody Fusion System and its groundbreaking Toro®-L biplanar-expandable lateral implant. With controlled, multidirectional expansion, these implants are designed to adapt to the specific anatomical requirements of each patient to improve surgical outcomes by restoring foraminal height, reestablishing sagittal balance, and reducing the risk of subsidence. Complementing its interbody portfolio, Accelus also offers the LineSider® Spinal System, a versatile posterior screw system that gives surgeons the ability to tailor their surgical construct to each patient’s pathology, as well as BioNest® allograft bone matrix, a 100% human allograft demineralized bone matrix (DBM) designed for ease of flow for post-pack graft delivery into the surgical site.

“I am delighted by the addition of Kevin McGann and Bernie Haffey to the Accelus Board of Directors," said Alex Lukianov, Chairman of the Board for Accelus. "Their seasoned leadership and depth of expertise will be instrumental to becoming the global market leader in expandable spinal implants as we strive to refine and advance procedures for superior patient outcomes.”

About Accelus

Accelus, a worldwide leader in expandable spinal implant technology, is dedicated to enhancing surgical procedures and patient outcomes through innovative spinal solutions. The company's commitment to excellence is evident in its advanced Adaptive Geometry™ technologies specifically designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF), endoscopic-assisted, percutaneous, and lateral spine surgeries. For more information on Accelus and its innovative product portfolio, please visit www.accelusinc.com.

Media Contact: Brandy Craig Druesedow

305-676-1679

bdruesedow@accelusinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef8b2f39-5903-4276-944d-3fb2da5f5ef4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5931820a-d9b6-4a60-b51d-1eef0d2cf250