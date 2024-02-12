Solera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Byron Crowe Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare’s 40 Under 40

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced that Dr. Byron Crowe , the company’s Chief Medical Officer, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 40 Under 40 for 2024. The profiles of all the honorees are featured in the Feb. 12, 2024, issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/40under40.







This program recognizes the industry's next generation of leaders who are driving healthcare innovation and guiding their organizations towards key clinical, operational and financial goals.

“Our inaugural class of 40 Under 40 demonstrates the wide range of talent needed in healthcare today and in the years to come,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “They are the rising stars who will propel the industry forward with a focus on innovation, efficiency, affordability and compassion.”

Since joining Solera in 2022, Dr. Crowe has played an integral role leading the organization’s clinical strategy as it successfully navigated its major business transformation into a flexible technology platform connecting payers and employers to an expansive suite of digital health solutions. These efforts included design and launch of innovative new condition networks in women’s health, digestive health, cardiometabolic care and GLP-1 step therapy, as well as a pioneering virtual specialty offering within Solera’s new Halo platform. Additionally, his recent work investigating the impact of generative AI in healthcare applications has received national attention, as have his contributions to applying human-centered design methods to improve outcomes and experience for patients. He has brought these skills to bear at Solera, working at the intersection of healthcare technology, quality and design to build innovative programs supporting Solera’s expansive growth in the past 24 months.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many talented and passionate healthcare leaders working to create change,” said Crowe. “We are all working hard to foster a high-performing and human-centered healthcare system, and there is no more exciting time to be doing that work than right now.”

About Solera Health

Solera Health empowers every person to live their healthiest life. Our transformative HALO platform offers value-based, omni-condition management for the top evidence-based programs in a single, turnkey solution. By consolidating member engagement, only Solera creates personalized experiences that optimize outcomes across the most common chronic conditions. For more information, visit www.soleranetwork.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

