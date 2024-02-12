Innosphere Ventures Leads Hiring Initiative to Propel Climate Innovation: Two Key Leadership Positions Open

Fort Collins, CO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere Ventures, a pioneering force in fostering technological innovation, announces a significant step forward in its mission to drive climate resilience and sustainability. With the recent acquisition of grant funding for the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine, Innosphere Ventures is poised to expand its team and deepen its impact across the Colorado-Wyoming region.

The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine (CO-WY Engine), a collaborative initiative focused on driving innovation in climate resiliency and sustainability across the Colorado-Wyoming region, is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). Led by Innosphere Ventures, the CO-WY Engine brings together a diverse network of partners to develop and commercialize technologies that address critical environmental challenges, foster economic growth, and enhance community well-being.

Use-Inspired R&D Director:

The Use-Inspired R&D Director will play a central role in steering the direction of the CO-WY Engine's innovative climate research and solutions program. This visionary leader will drive strategic roadmaps for climate science and technology projects, facilitate multidisciplinary research teams, and cultivate partnerships with key stakeholders. The ideal candidate will possess a Master's or higher degree in a relevant field, along with demonstrated experience in strategic technology road mapping and leading innovative projects in climate science and technology.

Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access (DEIA):

The Director of DEIA will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive strategies and programs to foster diversity, equity, inclusion, and access within the CO-WY Engine and its network. This role will focus on designing data-informed programs, building strategic partnerships, and promoting workforce development initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion. Ideal candidates will have a minimum of 7 years of leadership experience in DEIA, with a strong focus on data-informed program design and implementation.

Both positions offer competitive salaries, robust benefits packages, and opportunities to make a tangible impact on addressing climate-related challenges.

Application Process:

Qualified individuals who are passionate about driving transformative climate initiatives and contributing to a sustainable future are encouraged to apply.

For the Use-Inspired R&D Director position, please submit a resume and cover letter to engage@co-wyengine.org with the subject line: “Application: Use-Inspired R&D Director”. The application deadline is Monday, February 26th by Noon Mountain Time.

For the Director of DEIA position, please submit a resume, cover letter, and a statement detailing experience in designing and implementing data-informed DEIA programs and partnership development to engage@co-wyengine.org with the subject line: “Application: Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access”. The application deadline is Tuesday, March 5th by Noon Mountain Time.

For more information about the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine (CO-WY Engine), visit www.co-wyengine.org.