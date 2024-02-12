Jaya Biosciences Presents Promising Preclinical Data in Alzheimer’s Disease at the 20th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2024

- Study results highlight potential utility of targeting lysosomal genes to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jaya Biosciences, Inc. (“JayaBio” or “the Company”), a privately held early-stage life-sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies to address unmet needs in genetically defined neurodegeneration, reported non-clinical data at the 20th Annual WORLDSymposium™, a leading research conference on lysosomal diseases. During a late-breaking news platform presentation, Jaya Biosciences’ scientific founder, Prof. Mark Sands, reported preliminary human genetic analysis suggesting that heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes are enriched in Alzheimer’s patients, as well as preclinical efficacy results in the animal model of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) for JB111, the Company’s lead therapy.

“We are thrilled to showcase a new paradigm for the treatment of genetically defined neurodegeneration at the 20th WORLDSymposium™,” said Pawel Krysiak, President and CEO of JayaBio. “The preclinical data we presented demonstrate a tremendous promise of targeting PPT1 haploinsufficiency in Alzheimer’s disease. Development of an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s has been elusive for decades and nearly 7 million Americans are the testament to the size of the unmet medical need. This underscores the necessity for a shift in the strategy for Alzheimer’s therapy development. Our team has identified and validated a number of genes as potential targets for the upstream effector lysosomal pathway, and JayaBio will build its clinical programs upon this groundbreaking foundation of scientific data.”

The following talk was presented at the 20th WORLDSymposium™:

Title: Haploinsufficiency of lysosomal enzymes and Alzheimer’s disease

Date and Time: Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM PT (12:00 PM ET)

Session: Late-Breaking Science

Presenter (In-person): Prof. Mark Sands, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO

Preliminary human genetic analysis suggests that heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in lysosomal enzyme genes are enriched in Alzheimer’s patients.

Heterozygosity of five different lysosomal enzyme genes (PPT1, NAGLU, GALC, IDUA, GUSB) significantly affects amyloid precursor protein (APP) processing and favors pro-amyloidogenic pathway.

Heterozygosity of PPT1 and NAGLU exacerbate amyloid–beta (Aß) plaque formation, increase insoluble Aß 40 and Aß 42 , and significantly decrease the life span of the 5xFAD mouse model of AD.

CNS-directed, AAV-mediated gene therapy significantly increases the life span and improves cognitive function of 5xFAD/PPT1+/- mice.

“These data strongly suggest that heterozygous deleterious mutations in a subset of lysosomal genes are enriched in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and there is a nearly perfect gene dosage effect of these mutations on Aß processing in five different mouse models,” said Prof. Mark Sands, Jaya Biosciences’ Scientific Founder and Science Advisory Board Chair. “Furthermore, CNS-directed AAV-mediated gene therapy complemented the haploinsufficiency of our lead target gene, palmitoyl protein thioesterase-1 (PPT1), and dramatically improved the clinical signs in a mouse model of AD. Collectively, these findings challenge the old dogma that carriers of lysosomal enzyme gene defects are normal throughout life and provides a conceptual and practical framework to treat neurodegeneration associated with these heterozygous mutations.”

“We are very encouraged by the positive preclinical results from our JB111 gene therapy study in PPT1-associated Alzheimer’s model,” added Dr. Neal Goodwin, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of JayaBio. “We believe that having demonstrated strong animal proof of concept for JB111 supports raising additional capital and proceeding forward to IND-enabling toxicology and clinical studies.”

For more information on how to access the live streamed events, presentations, and Q&A sessions, please go to WORLDSymposium™. The abstract will also be made available on JayaBio’s corporate website.

About Autophagy-Lysosomal Pathway in Neurodegeneration

Lysosomes are subcellular organelles responsible for the normal degradation and turnover of cellular components and aggregation-prone proteins. Deficits in the autophagy-lysosomal pathway (ALP) result in protein aggregation, the generation of toxic protein species, and accumulation of dysfunctional organelles, which are hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD).1 Lysosomal degradation plays a critical role, as the degradation of autophagosomal cargo cannot proceed without successful fusion to an available and functional lysosome.2 Lysosomal function declines with age and likely contributes both to the aging process itself as well as the development of age-related diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.2,3 Emerging evidence suggest that defects in certain lysosomal enzyme genes are associated with various neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s Disease4, Frontotemporal Dementia5, and Alzheimer’s Disease.6

About JB111

JB111, Jaya Biosciences’ lead therapy, is an experimental CNS-directed AAV9-mediated PPT1 gene therapy currently being developed for neurodegeneration associated with PPT1 haploinsufficiency (carrier status for loss-of-function mutations in palmitoyl protein thioesterase-1 gene or PPT1 heterozygosity). JB111 showed very promising results in the animal model of PPT1-associated Alzheimer’s disease (5XFAD mouse harboring PPT1 heterozygous allele). Single intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of JB111 resulted in a significantly increased life span and improved cognitive performance.

About Jaya Biosciences, Inc.

Jaya Biosciences is a privately held pre-clinical stage life sciences company developing CNS-directed gene therapies for genetically defined neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and frontotemporal dementia. Jaya’s platform is based on the groundbreaking discovery that carriers of loss-of-function mutations in genes for lysosomal enzymes have an increased risk of neurodegeneration, including early onset of symptoms. Jaya Biosciences’ team, proven in drug development and commercialization of lysosomal targets and gene therapies, is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in neurodegeneration and adding value to patient and medical communities worldwide. Jaya’s mission is to fulfill a promise of victory over neurodegeneration by identifying and targeting the relevant pathways involved in the etiology of these debilitating diseases. For more information, please visit www.jayabio.com

