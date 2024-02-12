Hyper Personalization Market to Grow at CAGR of 14.75% through 2033 - Rapid Adoption of Digital Technologies & Focus on Personalized Experience to Propel Growth

Newark, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 18.9 Billion hyper personalization market will reach USD 74.82 Billion by 2033. Advancements in smart devices are one major factor that may create lucrative opportunities for Hyper Personalization devices in the market. For example, In Feb’23 Infosys introduced Infosys Equinox Studio, to manage their customer experience with minimal IT involvement for deploying, modifying, and building the same. This introduction of Infosys’ newest technology not only will help the business reduce their cost but also will help them create human-centric experiences in real-time.



Key Insights on Hyper Personalization Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period accounting to 43.23% of the total market. Whereas Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the period forecasted.



North America emerged as the largest market for the global Hyper Personalization market, accounting for 43.23% of the total market. Owing to technological advancements, rising consumer awareness towards advanced features, and the presence of key market players. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the period. Owing to the rapid adoption of digital technologies and focus on personalized experience have also contributed to the growth of the Hyper Personalization market in this region



Cloud has dominated the market with the most significant market revenue of USD 4.36 Billion in 2023.



Cloud has dominated the market accounting for 23.1% of the total market. Rising awareness towards connecting consumers with brands globally and rapid adoption of the technology has raised market demand for Cloud in the Hyper Personalization Market.



E-Commerce accounted for the largest share of the market, with a market revenue of USD 5.01 Billion in 2023.



The E-Commerce segment has dominated the Hyper Personalization market with a market revenue of USD 5.01 Billion in 2023. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment across the globe. Owing to the increased adoption of technology. This ultimately helps in simplifying the tasks and providing long-term revenue generation opportunities in the period forecasted.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 14.75% 2033 Value Projection USD 74.82 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 18.9 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User Industry Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Hyper Personalization Market Growth Drivers Increased customer preference towards personalized experience

Latest Development:



● In August 2023, PepsiCo entered into a partnership with Spotify, EA Sports, and UEFA to drive further value for their retail sector. This is done by using the Hyper Personalization platform to enhance customer experience over these platforms.



● In July 2023, Amazon introduced an advanced feature called “Customize Your Product”. The main objective behind this introduction was to serve the customers with a self-serve product customization feature. Thereby selecting from across 10,000 products across 76 different categories.



● In December 2023, Oracle launched a new platform for Hyper Personalized platform for its employees. The move was taken to provide its employees with the enhancement of their skills, knowledge, and development of their core skill set, thereby enhancing productivity in their organization.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Increased customer preference towards personalized experience



Increased customer preference towards personalized experience is one of the major driving factors, propelling the growth of the personalized Market. Organizations heavily rely on Hyper Personalization to analyze behavior and comprehend customer insights to enhance customer experience thereby increasing their satisfaction with the products/services offered by the organization.



Restraint: Threat towards data breach and data security



Organizations encounter significant challenges in the form of data breaches and security threats, with the primary source of these issues stemming from the implementation of Hyper-Personalized software. This heightened level of personalization necessitates additional measures to safeguard consumer data.



Opportunity: Introduction and advancements of smart devices



Advancements of smart devices are one major factor that may create lucrative opportunities for Hyper Personalization devices in the market. For example, In Feb’23 Infosys introduced Infosys Equinox Studio, to manage their customer experience with minimal IT involvement for deploying, modifying, and building the same. This introduction of Infosys’ newest technology not only will help the business reduce their cost but also will help them create human-centric experiences in real-time.



Challenge: Lack of skilled workforce to manage complex data sets and handle data queries



The scarcity of a proficient workforce capable of handling intricate data sets emerges as a significant obstacle faced by organizations and other high-tech entities in the current market landscape. As advancements in Hyper-Personalization continue to progress and the demand for such technologies rises, companies are becoming increasingly aware of the intricate procedural solutions that must be managed. Consequently, only large corporate firms are equipped to bear the substantial installation and maintenance costs associated with this solution. This situation places Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at a disadvantage in harnessing the benefits of Hyper-automated technology to a significant extent.



Some of the major players operating in the Hyper Personalization market are:



• PepsiCo Ltd

• Salesorce.com Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Amazon Web Sevices (AWS) Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Google LLC

• SAP SE

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute Inc

• Infosys Ltd



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● On-premises

● Cloud-based



By End-User:



● BFSI

● Retail

● E-Commerce

● Healthcare & Life Science

● Media and Entertainment

● Education

● Others



About the report:



The global Hyper Personalization market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



