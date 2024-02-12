New to The Street Signs General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. To 6-Part Media Series

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp.'s New to The Street announces signing a six-month media contract with General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI). New to the Street will produce and film interviews with GEVI's Management and broadcast each segment on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming.



New to The Street's TV anchors will talk with General Enterprises Venture, Inc.'s Management about the Company. This technology incubation entity provides merger and acquisition strategies and services for first-to-market and cutting-edge technology products and platforms.

Creative interviews will discuss the Company's subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB) that holds the intellectual property (IP) on environmentally friendly fire suppression solutions . Its CitroTech MFB 31 Technology (CitroTech) is a fire prevention spray product that can treat lumber and vegetation, making them non-combustible. CitroTech has numerous accreditations from governmental agencies as a non-toxic and non-hazardous spray inhibitory. In October 2023, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC won the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award . All the MFB's substances have Zero Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), making them safe for indoor and outdoor use. MFB has numerous patents and patents pending applications in the US and worldwide.

The Show's producers will create and design each General Enterprise Venture's televised series to keep viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to business fundamentals and ongoing successes. New to The Street's social media team will share content, and all interviews will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com .

Joshua Ralston, CEO of General Enterprise Venture, Inc., states, "We are very excited to start working with New to The Street to introduce our Company, GEVI, to a new broader audience. I look forward to forthcoming interviews to educate viewers about the Company's business model and discuss our successful growth from our subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, and its CitroTech fire suppressant spray product."

Throughout the series, General Enterprise Ventures will share Management's corporate vision with viewers, highlighting critical operational successes and future advancements in IP holdings.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. as one of our featured corporate guests on the Show. The Company's business model that leverages new and exciting IPs, bringing them first to market, is exciting, and viewers will get to learn more about the Company's successes. Its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breakers, has retail, commercial, and governmental sales of a 'GREEN' fire suppression spray, CitroTech, growing its market demographics and revenues. Massive forest fires are becoming more frequent and devastating with climate changes worldwide. Viewers will learn more about how the Company provides one of the best defensive solutions in wildfire mitigation. The Company's store is fascinating, and I am happy to have GEVI on the Show."

New to The Street's TV interviews with General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.'s (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) Management will air on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming; dates/times "To Be Announced."

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI):

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCPink: GEVI) ($GEVI) is a fully integrated technology company providing mergers and acquisitions of new and available technology. Management incubates first-to-market products through its services and helps existing companies accelerate their product development within all regulatory requirements - https://generalenterpriseventures.com/ .

About Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC. (MFB) :

Mighty Fire Breaker LLC (MFB) is a leading provider of environmentally safe and sustainable solutions for proactive wildfire defense. Our portfolio includes EPA Safer Choice Certified Citrotech® Wildfire Inhibitors, mobile and stationary spray application systems, and GPS-tracking, recording, and mapping technologies that support intelligent, proactive wildfire defense management practices - https://mightyfirebreaker.com/index.html .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

