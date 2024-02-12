AFPM launches seven-figure issue campaign spotlighting gas car ban policies across battleground states

Washington, D.C., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is launching a major seven-figure issue campaign across seven critical states—Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and Montana—and the Beltway, all aimed at informing Americans about the Biden administration’s efforts to ban new gas, diesel and flex fuel vehicles from the U.S. market. The campaign’s first two television ads are featured below. AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson issued the following statement about the campaign and the various Biden policies designed to eliminate gas vehicles:

“The Biden administration is overseeing a whole-of-government campaign to eliminate new gas, diesel, flex fuel and traditional hybrid vehicles. This forced electrification agenda is bad for American families, bad for our economy and indefensible in terms of U.S. national security.

“Americans are solidly against any government efforts aimed at banning gas cars and imposing electric vehicle mandates. Unfortunately, most Americans have no idea that the Biden administration is fast-tracking such efforts. The public deserves to know now while there’s still a chance to push for better regulations that respect consumer freedom.

“The issue campaign we’re launching today is meant to raise awareness about the various federal policies aimed at ending gas cars. If Americans know what’s going on, they can make their opposition clear to the President and Congress.”

All of Us (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3sYuqhWXBQ)

Open Roads (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNa_967ZWOY)

In addition to broadcast and cable television, AFPM’s issue campaign will use digital ads, billboards, text messages and phone calls to reach Americans and provide them with opportunities to communicate their opposition to gas car bans straight to elected officials and policymakers.

Visit www.DontBanOurCars.com.

# # #

Attachment