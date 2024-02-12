Microporous Insulation Market size worth $ 186.9 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.36% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microporous Insulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 143.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 186.9 Million by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS

STUDY PERIOD 2017-2028 BASE YEAR 2020 FORECAST PERIOD 2021-2028 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2017-2019 UNIT Value (USD Million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Unifrax, Siltherm, Johns Manville, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Promat International N.V., Isoleika S. Coop., Unicorn Insulations Ltd., NICHIAS Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By Application

By Geography

Microporous Insulation Market Overview:

Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions in Key Industries:

The Microporous Insulation Market is witnessing strong growth as a result of the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions in key industries like aerospace and automotive. Microporous insulation plays a crucial role in thermal management and decreasing energy consumption as enterprises increasingly focus on sustainability and energy conservation. The growing use of microporous insulating materials in different applications is driving market expansion, benefiting producers.

Stringent Regulations and Sustainable Construction Driving Adoption: The Microporous Insulation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the implementation of strict laws by governments globally to encourage sustainable construction methods. Microporous insulation materials are becoming increasingly popular due to their environmentally beneficial characteristics, as they contribute to the reduction of carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency in buildings. The market is experiencing growth due to the increasing awareness among construction professionals and stakeholders. This is leading to the widespread use of microporous insulation in order to fulfill sustainability standards and compliance needs.

Technological Advancements Propelling Microporous Insulation Market Growth:

The market's upward trajectory is greatly influenced by the technological breakthroughs in microporous insulation. Microporous insulating materials have become increasingly attractive to end-users due to their innovative features, such as enhanced fire resistance and the capacity to minimize space needs. The ongoing advancement of these technologies improves the overall effectiveness and versatility of microporous insulation, creating a favorable atmosphere for market expansion and providing manufacturers with a competitive advantage in the constantly changing market landscape.

Environmental Awareness and Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction:

The Microporous Insulation Market is driven by the growing environmental consciousness and the urgent need to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. The prioritization of sustainable practices by enterprises and end-users has made the ability of microporous insulation to enhance energy efficiency and hence decrease carbon emissions a significant factor. The increased awareness of environmental issues fosters a favorable market environment, promoting the general acceptance of microporous insulation as a responsible option for insulating solutions.

Microporous Insulation Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Unifrax, Siltherm, Johns Manville, Morgan Advanced Materials plc, Promat International N.V., Isoleika S. Coop., Unicorn Insulations Ltd., NICHIAS Corporation, ThermoDyne, and Elmelin Ltd, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Microporous Insulation Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Microporous Insulation Market, by Product Flexible Panels Moldable Products Pourable Products Rigid Boards & Panels Others

Microporous Insulation Market, by Application Aerospace & Defense Automotive Energy & Power Industrial Others

Microporous Insulation Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



