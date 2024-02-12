Fermented Ingredient Market projected to reach USD 35.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Fermented Ingredient Market ” , by Product Type (Amino acids , Organic acids, Industrial enzymes, Antibiotics , Polymer, Vitamins , Biogas), Form (Dry, Liquid), Process (Batch fermentation, Continuous fermentation, Aerobic fermentation, Anaerobic fermentation), Application (Food & beverage, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care, Paper, Biofuel, Textile & leather), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Fermented Ingredient Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 25.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 35.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 4.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Form, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Ajinomoto Corporation Inc Angel yeast Co., Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Archer Daniels Midland Company Associated British Food (ABF) Bakels

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Fermented Ingredient Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Fermented Ingredient market occupies an essential role in Fermented foods are products resulting from controlled microbial growth and enzymatic conversion of food components. In recent years, their popularity has surged, primarily due to perceived health benefits. This review aims to define and characterize common fermented foods (such as kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, tempeh, natto, miso, kimchi, and sourdough bread), elucidate their mechanisms of action (including their impact on the microbiota), and assess the evidence regarding their effects on gastrointestinal health and disease in humans. Potential mechanisms for the health impact of fermented foods include their constituent microorganisms' probiotic effects, the production of bioactive peptides and biogenic amines during fermentation, and the conversion of phenolic compounds into biologically active compounds. Additionally, fermented foods may reduce anti-nutrient content. Among the fermented foods tested in randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for gastrointestinal effects are kefir, sauerkraut, natto, and sourdough bread. Notably, despite extensive in vitro studies, RCTs investigating the impact of kombucha, miso, kimchi, or tempeh on gastrointestinal health are lacking. Kefir is the most extensively studied, with at least one RCT suggesting beneficial effects on lactose malabsorption and Helicobacter pylori eradication.

The clinical evidence for the effectiveness of most fermented foods in gastrointestinal health and disease is limited. Although in vitro findings are convincing, there is a need for high-quality clinical trials to thoroughly investigate the health benefits of fermented foods. Its contribution to product diversification and technological advancements underscores its role as a key driver of industry evolution, making it a vital component in meeting the dynamic demands of today's consumers.

Major Vendors in the Global Fermented Ingredient Market:

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Food (ABF)

Bakels

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

CHR. Hansen A/S

CSK Food Enrichment

Dawn Food Products

Döhler GmbH

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Dupont)

Lonza Group Ltd

Ohly

Changing Consumer Lifestyles

The increasing awareness regarding food preservation reflects a growing recognition of the importance of extending the shelf life of perishable food items while maintaining their quality, safety, and nutritional value. One of the primary drivers of awareness is the global concern over food waste. Consumers, businesses, and governments are increasingly focused on minimizing food wastage, and proper preservation techniques play a crucial role in achieving this goal. With the growing emphasis on sustainable practices, there is a heightened interest in preserving food as a means to reduce the environmental impact associated with the production, transportation, and disposal of food items. By extending the shelf life of products, the need for frequent production and transportation is reduced. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the nutritional quality of the food they consume. Proper food preservation methods help retain essential nutrients, vitamins, and flavors, ensuring that the preserved foods remain a viable and nutritious option. As food supply chains become more globalized, the need for effective preservation methods becomes even more critical. Preservation helps maintain the quality and safety of food during transportation and storage, preventing spoilage and contamination.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Growing consumer Interest in clean label product

Rising health consciousness among consumers

Growing awareness regarding food preservation

Increasing demand for functional Food and beverage

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Health and Wellness Trends

Enhancement of flavor fermentation

Rising research on health benefits

Advancements in Flavor fermentation Processing Technologies

Technological advancements in food processing play an essential role in propelling the growth of the global fermented ingredient market. The enhancement of flavor through fermentation is a process that involves the transformation of food components by microorganisms, resulting in the development of unique and complex flavors. During fermentation, microorganisms such as bacteria, yeast, and molds metabolize sugars and other compounds present in food. This metabolic activity leads to the production of various flavor compounds, including organic acids, alcohols, esters, and aromatic compounds, contributing to the development of distinct and desirable flavors. Fermentation often results in the formation of aromatic compounds, which play a crucial role in enhancing the overall flavor profile of the fermented food. These compounds can include volatile organic compounds that contribute to the characteristic aromas associated with fermented product. Fermentation introduces a layer of complexity and depth to the flavor of foods. The interplay of different microorganisms and the variety of compounds produced during fermentation contribute to a rich and nuanced taste experience. Fermentation is considered a natural and traditional method of flavor development. As consumers increasingly seek natural and minimally processed foods, fermentation aligns with this preference, providing a way to enhance flavors without the need for artificial additives.

North America dominates the market for Fermented Ingredient.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Fermented Ingredient market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. Growing consumer interest in the potential health advantages of fermented foods and beverages is driven by an increasing awareness of the positive impacts associated with these products. As individuals recognize the benefits of fermented items in enhancing the digestive system, they become more attuned to the potential influences on immunity and brain functions. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a penchant for quick and convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Fermented Ingredient market. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized eating habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making Fermented Ingredients increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the food processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient food solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

The Aerobic fermentation Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Fermented Ingredient market, Aerobic fermentation can occur for varied reasons in different contexts. For instance, in the immune response to infections, immune cells undergo a significant increase in their proliferation rate while maintaining functional mitochondria. On the other hand, cancer cells, although not proliferating as rapidly as activated immune cells, have mitochondria with lower energy output. Despite these differences, the common outcome is an essential upregulation of fermentation to meet the increased energy demands of cellular metabolism. This heightened fermentation resembles the shift to fermentation metabolism observed when surpassing the lactate threshold speed during activities like running. The distinction lies in the specific tissues where this increase in fermentation takes place. In the following discussion, we apply the model of fermentation metabolism from muscle physiology to other tissues undergoing fermentation.

Segmentations Analysis of Fermented Ingredient Market: -

By Product Type Amino acids Organic acids Industrial enzymes Antibiotics Polymer Vitamins Biogas

By Form Dry Liquid

By Process Batch fermentation Continuous fermentation Aerobic fermentation Anaerobic fermentation

By Application Food & beverage Feed Pharmaceuticals Personal care Paper Biofuel Textile & leather

By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Conventional Store Online Subscription Model Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



