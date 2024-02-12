Global Escalator Cleaning Machine Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 2,241.57 million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 11.16%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalators are a focal feature in many structures and occupy a large visual area. In order to preserve their look and prevent excessive wear, escalators must be routinely cleaned, just like floors. Even though there are various methods for cleaning escalators, escalator cleaning machines are the most practical and efficient option. Escalator cleaning equipment is a master in cleaning escalators. It is excellent equipment for cleaning escalators quickly and efficiently, and it may be mounted on the pedals for your convenience. The equipment is compatible with all escalators due to its autonomous guidance mechanism.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/escalator-cleaning-machine-market/request-sample

Growth of Vertical Buildings Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global escalator cleaning machine market size was valued at USD 864.92 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,241.57 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” Population growth, rising demand for urban dwellings, increasing population and foot traffic in commercial sectors, and a scarcity of available land are driving the global expansion of vertical construction. Climate change is caused by the huge pressure a rapidly expanding population exerts on finite natural resources. In 2050, there will be approximately 9.9 billion people on Earth and 12 billion in 2100. All of these reasons are anticipated to promote the installation of escalators, which will increase the need for escalator-cleaning equipment over the projected period. In addition, the increasing rise of urbanization has also boosted skyscraper construction. By 2050, there are predicted to be around 6,900 skyscrapers per billion people, compared to the current 800 per billion people. Urbanization and skyscraper construction will likely benefit the global escalator cleaning machine market over the forecast period.

Advent of Robotic/Automatic Cleaning Equipment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

New cleaning technologies have emerged in recent years due to rapid technical breakthroughs. The advent of automatic escalator cleaning machines is one of these ground-breaking developments in professional cleaning equipment. All aspects of life are rapidly adopting automation. Implementing automation and robotics can drastically transform the cleaning industry, boosting the market. Automated escalator cleaning devices will make breakthrough robotics technology relatively affordable to businesses. In recent years, the use of telematics and IoT in cleaning equipment has increased, which has increased competition and provided numerous opportunities for vendors to develop newer technologies that reduce labor costs and provide more effective and efficient cleaning, propelling the escalator cleaning machine market.

Regional Analysis

North America's escalator cleaning machine industry share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% over the forecast period. High economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increasing building activity are primarily responsible for the region's growing need for cleaning services. Over the past five years, income from professional cleaning services increased by 3% in the United States. Rising corporate earnings have increased spending on cleaning services, creating demand for commercial equipment such as escalator cleaning machines. In addition, severe laws aimed at reducing cross-contamination and worker injury fuel the market for professional cleaning equipment. These macro variables resulted in the region's tremendous demand for escalator cleaning machines. The increasing demand for escalator cleaning equipment in Canada is primarily attributable to increased construction and commercial businesses. Canada's escalator cleaning machine market is substantially less than the United States. Yet, expanding global commerce and the recent adoption of the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Trade Agreement have helped Canada's economic expansion.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 15.23% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market for escalator cleaning machines is anticipated to expand quickly, exceeding North America and Europe over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are Asia-Pacific's key market growth drivers. The need for professional cleaning equipment in these nations is bolstered by their robust economic expansion, increasing construction activity, and higher per capita disposable income. In addition, increasing end-user discretionary money, bolstered by robust economic growth, is driving the deployment of cleaning robots. Robotic or autonomous cleaning equipment is anticipated to see the greatest CAGR, pushing the demand for automatic escalator cleaning machines. Travel and tourism expansion fosters the hospitality industry's expansion, encouraging greater investment. In addition, these industries have a large footprint, necessitating more frequent escalator cleaning.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global escalator cleaning machine market is bifurcated into walk-behind and automatic escalator cleaning machines. The walk-behind segment dominates the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49% over the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global escalator cleaning machine market is divided into direct and indirect sales channels. The direct sales channels segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.21% over the forecast period.

Based on the cleaning process, the global escalator cleaning machine market is bifurcated into wet cleaning, dry cleaning, and dry and wet cleaning. The wet cleaning segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global escalator cleaning machine market is bifurcated into shopping centers and malls, airports and public utilities, hospitality, and others. The shopping centers and malls segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global escalator cleaning machine market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The top players in the global escalator cleaning machine market are Kärcher, Duplex Cleaning Machines, HEFTER Cleantech, Eureka, JUMA Reinigungstechnik, Nilfisk, Rosemor International, Columbus, Roots Multiclean, Henan Pivot Machinery, and MACH.

Market News

In October 2022 , Nilfisk, one of the world's foremost producers of professional cleaning equipment, announced a strategic relationship with Blue Ocean Robotics, a specialized robotics business. The alliance is intended to complement Nilfisk's existing robotics partnerships and speed up the company's development of autonomous cleaning equipment.

, Nilfisk, one of the world's foremost producers of professional cleaning equipment, announced a strategic relationship with Blue Ocean Robotics, a specialized robotics business. The alliance is intended to complement Nilfisk's existing robotics partnerships and speed up the company's development of autonomous cleaning equipment. In March 2023, Karcher, the industry leader in automated cleaning equipment and solutions, launched ambitious growth plans in the Indian market to double its revenue share in the global company over the next two to three years and again by 2030.

Global Escalator Cleaning Machine Market: Segmentation

By Product

Walk-Behind

Automatic

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By Cleaning Process

Dry Cleaning

Wet Cleaning

Dry and Wet Cleaning

By End-User

Shopping Centers and Malls

Airports and Public Utilities

Hospitality

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/escalator-cleaning-machine-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com