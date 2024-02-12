CartoChrome Aids Home Buyers with Health Score, Addressing a $150 Billion Healthcare Accessibility Issue

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ambitious effort to address a $150 billion problem in healthcare accessibility, CartoChrome has launched a solution that expertly integrates healthcare data into the residential real estate market, setting a new standard for informed living decisions. The company's unique Health Score system evaluates every ZIP Code in the United States on a scale from 0 to 100, offering an unprecedented insight into the accessibility of healthcare services. A score of 0 signifies the most challenging areas for healthcare access, while a score of 100 indicates areas where healthcare is most accessible.



The Health Score system is crafted to support individuals, families, and REALTORS® in making well-informed real estate decisions. By delving into four essential categories—People, Provider, Hospital, and Travel Scores—and analyzing over 500 unique parameters, CartoChrome offers a detailed perspective on the healthcare environment, aiding users in identifying the most suitable places for healthcare access in the United States.

This innovative tool is particularly timely, considering a recent study by Athenahealth , which highlighted the severe consequences of missed medical appointments. According to the study, patients who miss even a single appointment with their primary care doctor are 70% more likely not to return within 18 months, with the attrition rate for patients suffering from chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, and cancer doubling after just one missed appointment. These findings underscore the critical need for improved healthcare accessibility to ensure continuity of care and prevent the exacerbation of health conditions.

CartoChrome's Health Score is more than just a technological innovation; it is a potential lifeline for those at risk of falling through the cracks of the healthcare system. By integrating this data into the real estate decision-making process, CartoChrome not only aids individuals and families in choosing healthier living environments but also equips REALTORS® with valuable information to promote their listings more effectively.

As the conversation around healthcare accessibility continues to evolve, the need for innovative solutions becomes increasingly apparent. CartoChrome’s initiative to incorporate healthcare accessibility into real estate decisions is timely and reflects a deep understanding of the challenges faced by many Americans. By leveraging technology to offer a comprehensive view of healthcare accessibility, CartoChrome is setting a new standard for informed living decisions.

This effort by CartoChrome not only signifies a major advancement in addressing the $150 billion healthcare accessibility problem but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to fostering healthier communities. By prioritizing health in real estate decisions, CartoChrome is not just facilitating smarter buying choices but is also contributing to the broader goal of enhancing health outcomes and reducing the economic burdens on the healthcare system.

For more information about CartoChrome and the Health Score, please visit https://www.cartochrome.com .

About CartoChrome

CartoChrome is at the forefront of healthcare accessibility technology, offering innovative solutions designed to integrate health considerations into residential real estate decisions. Through the use of comprehensive data analysis and a user-friendly platform, CartoChrome is dedicated to improving health outcomes and reducing economic burdens on the healthcare system by prioritizing healthcare accessibility in housing choices.