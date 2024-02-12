Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market size worth $ 122.94 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.82% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 52.90 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 122.94 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

KEY COMPANIES PROFILED BASF SE, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Venator Materials PLC. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product Type

By Application

By Geography

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Overview:

Growing Demand Across Industries:

The Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market is witnessing significant expansion due to increasing demand from prominent industries such as textiles, plastics, and paints. Industries need vivid and long-lasting color solutions to drive market growth. The persistent need for superior colorants in manufacturing operations highlights the market's importance, leading to consistent expansion.

Environmental Regulations and Eco-friendly Shift:

The Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market is directed towards environmentally friendly alternatives due to strict environmental laws. With the growing emphasis on sustainability by governments worldwide, manufacturers are increasingly adopting environmentally responsible formulations. This transition not only adheres to legal norms but also encourages innovation in the industry, facilitating the advancement of eco-friendly and sustainable colorant alternatives.

Technological Advancements Driving Quality:

Technological advances are crucial in improving the quality of products in the Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market. The industry consistently adapts its color formulation and manufacturing techniques to match changing demands. These improvements not only enhance the productivity of manufacturing but also yield exceptional, high-quality colorants that fulfill the varied requirements of end-users in different applications.

Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization Impact:

The Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market is significantly influenced by the increase in disposable incomes and urbanization, especially in developing economies. With the rise in earnings and the advancement of urbanization, there is a corresponding increase in customer demand for visually attractive products. This tendency greatly enhances the market, as manufacturers respond to the demand for vivid and visually attractive colors in various applications, from consumer goods to industrial equipment.

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including BASF SE, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Venator Materials PLC, and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market into Product Type, Application, And Geography.

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market, by Product Type Pigments Inorganic Pigments Organic Pigments Dyes Acid Dyes Basic Dyes Other Dyes

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market, by Application Synthetic Dyes Textiles Food and Beverages Others Synthetic Pigments Paints and Coatings Cosmetics and Personal Care Others

Synthetic Dyes And Pigments Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



