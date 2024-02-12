AutoScheduler.AI’s Keith Moore Named 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that CEO Keith Moore has been named a 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain by Food Logistics magazine. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Keith is recognized for his achievements in the Rising Stars category. This is Keith’s third consecutive appearance in this prestigious award.



“Keith was chosen for delivering value across supply chains and helping businesses drive significant growth with AutoScheduler’s innovative warehouse resource optimization solution,” says Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. "As a 'Rising Star,' Keith's achievements, vision, and hard work have helped shape the warehousing industry. Keith is a dynamic individual and visionary leader who leverages his knowledge of the warehousing industry and deep technology competencies to drive value in AutoScheduler’s offerings and to take the business to the next level.”

"I have been blown away by how the industry is embracing this paradigm shift in managing warehouse operations,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. "I am very excited to finally enable this much needed industry shift with our game-changing technology.”

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative and forward-thinking to inspired, driven and dependable," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Shippers; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency, and disrupt supply chain disruptions."

AutoScheduler ushers in this new era as the brains of an operation and is the only solution on the market designed to optimize operational activity to decrease touches and increase capacity per headcount. Even at a mid-sized DC, the activities that AutoScheduler orchestrates can add up to millions of dollars in capacity growth and savings. Using capacity-constrained schedules, AutoScheduler helps solve problems such as poor OTIF, dock schedule conflicts, inventory shortages, inefficient workforce allocation, and the struggle to meet carrier appointment times. Clients benefit from better customer service, labor reduction, and better ability to meet demand.

This year's award recipients will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl to view the complete list of winners.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers with the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

