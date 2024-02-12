Construction Fabric Market Valuation Set to Total US$ 18.0 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction fabric market is estimated to be valued at US$ 12.0 billion in 2024. Global sales of construction fabrics are projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, totaling US$ 18.0 billion by 2034.



Demand is predicted to remain high for needle-punched nonwovens during the forecast period, rising at a CAGR of 3.9%. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of needle punched nonwoven fabrics in applications like tensile structures and canopies due to their high strength, durability, and low cost.

Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18962

Multiple factors are anticipated to boost growth of the construction fabric market during the assessment period. These include:

Expanding building and construction activities

Growing demand for sustainable and green building materials

Increasing need for lightweight and portable structures

Rising focus on enhancing building aesthetics and design

Rapid urbanization, coupled with booming residential sector





Construction fabrics are becoming quite popular in the building and construction sector. This is due to their lightweight, low-cost, and eco-friendly features. They are increasingly used in a wide range of applications, including tensile structures and canopies, thereby fueling their demand.

Rapid population growth and urbanization are attracting investments in residential and commercial sectors. This, in turn, is expected to create a conducive environment for the expansion of the global construction fabric industry during the forecast period.

Construction fabrics are widely used to create different structures, such as convention centers, stadiums, and airports. Similarly, they find applications in infrastructure projects like tunnels and bridges, fueling their sales globally.

Rising demand for sustainable building materials is emerging as a key market shaping trend. Construction fabrics are often seen as a more sustainable option than traditional building materials like steel and concrete, as they can be made from recycled materials or natural fibers.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market for construction fabrics is set to expand at 4.1% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. Based on type, the needle-punched nonwoven segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. By material, the PVC segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

through 2034. The United States market revenue is predicted to total US$ 3.2 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Demand in South Korea will likely increase at 5.0% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. Japan is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Construction fabric sales in China are projected to total US$ 2.8 billion by 2034.





"The global construction fabric industry is witnessing a shift towards bio-based material, with key players focusing on using natural fibers like cotton for making construction fabrics. This shift towards eco-friendly solutions will likely play a key role in fostering market growth during the next ten years,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Purchase the Report for Key Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18962

Competitive Landscape:

Saint-Gobain, Sioen Industries NV, Low & Bonar, Sattler AG, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Serge Ferrari, HIRAOKA & CO., ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES, Seaman Corporation, and Stylepark AG are key construction fabric companies listed in the report.

Key construction fabric manufacturers are creating new fabrics with improved features to cater to evolving needs of the building & construction industry. They also implement strategies like distribution agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers to solidify their market positions.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisition of Building Products of Canada Corp. to strengthen its leadership in the light and sustainable construction segment.

announced the acquisition of Building Products of Canada Corp. to strengthen its leadership in the light and sustainable construction segment. In October 2022, Seaman Corporation and Dupont unveiled a new Shelter-Rite High Light Transmission architectural fabric.

Get More Insights:

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global construction fabric market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, material, application, and region.

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18962

Construction Fabric Market Outlook by Category:

By Type:

Needle Punched Nonwoven

Woven Monofilament

Woven Slit



By Material:

PVC

PE

PP

PTFE

ETFE



By Application:

Tensile Architecture

Awnings & Canopies

Facades



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The chemicals and materials division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:



Polymer Coated Fabrics: size is valued at around US$ 21,791.30 million in 2023 and is anticipated to progress at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033. The polymer coated fabrics industry is projected to reach US$ 35,835.30 million by 2033.

Automotive Fabrics Market: Is anticipated to expand at an average CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 52.78 billion by 2033 while the market is likely to be valued at US$ 37.06 billion in 2023.

Coated Fabrics Market: Size is expected to be valued at US$ 45.3 billion in 2023. Increasing building & construction sector, bolsters the overall scope for coated fabrics market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 73.8 billion by 2033.

Tire Cord Fabric Market: Is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,073.9 million in 2023. The tire cord fabric sales outlook suggests the valuation to cross US$ 16,031.7 million by 2033.

Coated Fabrics for Defense Market: Size is likely to reach US$ 4,541.4 million in 2023. Global coated fabric for defense sales will rise at 3.7% CAGR over the next ten years. By the end of 2033, total coated fabrics for defense market valuation is set to cross a valuation of US$ 6,530.9 million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube