BARREL ENERGY ANNOUNCES CREATION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MINING CENTER

Las Vegas, NV., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “BRLL”) is pleased to announce the creation of its AI Mining Center, Spectral AI Hyderabad, which represents an innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) directed spectral anomaly detection for exploration and environmental services.



BRLL has assembled a team of top AI engineers from various universities and institutions in India to work with an internationally renowned team of geologists and geoscientists to create a wide spectrum AI-powered, agentless detection system with capability designed to detect, prioritize and categorize anomalous thermal and spectral reflectance from widely collected satellite data.

Spectral AI Hyderabad’s engineers have employed best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and their strategic expertise to produce a proprietary AI engine the continuously learns and adapts to locate data signal clusters that respond to suites of elemental assemblages within probable geologic terrains that enable the rapid location of various ore deposits types as well as potential environmental hazards.

The targeting results will enable our own exploration team, as well as various Government bodies and mineral exploration companies to better focus efforts on prioritizing and effectively investigating active targets. With many elements such as copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earths considered critical to the next decades energy transition our AI will be able to adjust to targeted mineral configurations, and rapidly investigate for these critical deposit types. AI will enable more eco-friendly mining. Environmental impact can be minimised by analysing data quickly and adapting to more eco-friendly measures of extraction.

“The methodology for identifying viable mining targets has traditionally been a slow, costly and complex matter” states Syed Rahman, President of Arcgen Consultants AI Team, “We are striving to greatly reduce a customer's time and expenditures by engaging our AI platform as a new attack tool to assist in elemental anomaly detection and provide a critical service to enable precise and effective world-wide investigation and accelerate strategic planning. We are building ML models to study hyperspectral imaging data and being trained based on the inputs by our expert geologist.”

"The team at Barrel Energy is excited to be in the forefront of the application of smart mining. Our initial plan is to utilize our subsidiary’s expertise to focus initially on the Tanzania and United States Prospecting Licenses owned by Barrel Energy and China Dongsheng International (OTC: CDSG)” stated Craig Alford, CEO. BRLL and CDSG will jointly fund the research and development as well as the application of the AI generated targeting on the PL’s in Tanzania.

The company will be hosting a zoom call on February 15th, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST. The company will make its case for the value proposition in this NR, including a interpretation of previous NR’s related to the ASTER SPECTRAL data.

About the Company: Barrel Energy Inc. (OTC Markets: BRLL), Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the green energy and batteries minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad.

Contact:

Harp Sangha-Chairman

Sanghaharp64@gmail.com

+1-702-595-2247

https://barrel.energy

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.