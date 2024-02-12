Nexterus President Ryan Polakoff Named 2024 Rock Star of the Supply Chain

Food Logistics Award Recognizes Influential Individuals in the Industry Whose Achievements, Hard Work, and Vision Have Shaped the Global Cold Food Supply Chain



NEW FREEDOM, Pa., Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that Ryan Polakoff is a recipient of the 2024 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award from Food Logistics magazine. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Ryan is recognized in the Rising Stars category.

"I am delighted to be named a Rock Star, but this award needs to be shared with my people, the Nexterians, who work tirelessly to service and support our clients," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "As the 4th generation of the Nexterus ownership family, I am working hard to develop new products and services, plus invest in our Nexterians to propel the company to new heights."

"Supply chain rock stars are the backbone of the cold food chain. The words used to describe many of this year’s winners range from collaborative, passionate, innovative, and forward-thinking to inspired, driven, and dependable," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars, Top Shippers, Rising Stars, and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to improve food safety, enhance efficiency, and disrupt supply chain disruptions."

Ryan is deeply involved in the supply chain industry, moderating panels of supply chain executives for the Baltimore World Trade Center Institute and at CSCMP events. He has also been a guest speaker at BDO USA’s business resource conference, featured on numerous podcasts, and taught supply chain business classes at local universities. Ryan knows that company culture is one of the reasons that employees stay at the company, and he also follows in the footsteps of his father, Sam Polakoff, Nexterus CEO/Chairman, who believes in giving back to the community. Each year, Nexterus has fundraising events to raise funds and awareness for charity.

Nexterus provides technology and services to help clients mitigate risk within their supply chain, find warehouse space, manage freight, whether domestically or internationally, perform "what if" scenario analysis and network optimization, and provide analytics to improve clients' supply chains.

This year's award recipients will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2024 print issue and at http://www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://foodl.me/u2nlsbsl to view the complete list of winners.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics also operates the SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also gives advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

