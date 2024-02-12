Liquid Nitrogen Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.63 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Liquid Nitrogen Market , increasing adoption for cryopreservation and storage of biological samples and tissues, rising demand for liquid nitrogen in the food and beverage industry for freezing and packaging applications, growing use in electronics manufacturing for cooling and semiconductor production, expanding applications in metal fabrication and welding, and the development of advanced cryogenic technologies for medical and healthcare applications are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Liquid nitrogen is a colorless, odorless, and non-flammable cryogenic liquid that is formed when nitrogen gas is cooled below its boiling point of -195.79 °C (-320.42 °F). It is the most common cryogenic liquid and is used in a wide variety of applications.

Cryogenic Tanks Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cryogenic Tanks dominates the global online market as they are larger storage vessels designed for industrial and commercial-scale applications. They can hold substantial quantities of liquid nitrogen and are often used in food processing, metal fabrication, and electronics manufacturing industries.

Healthcare and Medical is the Leading Application Segment

Cryopreservation of biological samples, tissues, and cells is critical in healthcare and medical research. Liquid nitrogen is used for the long-term storage of biological materials, including stem cells and genetic samples, which are valuable for research, diagnostics, and regenerative medicine. The healthcare sector's continuous need for cryopreservation drives consistent demand for liquid nitrogen.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

North America, particularly the United States, has a mature industrial base and a strong presence in healthcare, electronics manufacturing, and research. The region's advanced healthcare sector drives demand for liquid nitrogen in cryopreservation and medical applications. A robust electronics manufacturing industry in the U.S. contributes to the use of liquid nitrogen for semiconductor production. North America's focus on research and development also supports the demand for liquid nitrogen in various scientific fields.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Liquid Nitrogen market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Liquid Nitrogen.

Key Developments in Liquid Nitrogen Market

In March 2023, Air Liquide announced the expansion of its liquid nitrogen production facility in the United States. The expansion is expected to increase the company's liquid nitrogen production capacity by 50%.

In February 2023, Praxair announced the acquisition of BOC's liquid nitrogen business in the United States. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Praxair's position in the liquid nitrogen market and expand its customer base.

