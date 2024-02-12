Richmond, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Sinus Dilation Devices Market ” , by Product Type (Ballon Sinus Dilation Devices, Endoscopes, Sinuscopy, Rhinoscopy, Sinus stents/ Implants, Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set, Others), Procedure (Standalone, Hybrid), End-User (Hospitals, Speciality clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 2.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 23.1 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 30.8% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Procedure, Distribution Channel and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Acclarent, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Sample of Companies Covered Cook Medical Dalent Medical InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Sinus Dilation Devices Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Sinus Dilation Devices market occupies an essential role in the contemporary food industry, The aim was to formulate a clinical consensus statement on the utilization of sinus ostial dilation (SOD) for treating paranasal sinus conditions. An expert panel comprising otolaryngologists representing general otolaryngology and relevant subspecialties was convened. The focus was on adults aged 18 or older with chronic or recurrent rhinosinusitis, with or without nasal polyps, and with or without prior sinus surgery, for whom SOD was recommended. This involved the endoscopic use of a balloon device to enlarge or open the outflow tracts of the maxillary, frontal, or sphenoid sinuses, either as a standalone procedure or in conjunction with endoscopic surgery. Using a modified Delphi method, expert opinions were distilled into clinical statements that achieved a standardized definition of consensus. These clinical were categorized into patient criteria, perioperative considerations, and outcomes. Strong consensus was established on not performing SOD in patients lacking sinonasal symptoms or presenting only with headache or sleep apnea symptoms without criteria for sinusitis, as well as on the necessity of a sinus computed tomography (CT) scan before SOD. Moreover, there was a strong consensus that surgeons must adhere to US Food and Drug Administration regulations when reusing/reprocessing devices for SOD. The consensus provides valuable insights for otolaryngologists contemplating the use of SOD in managing patients with rhinosinusitis. The panel highlighted scenarios where SOD is deemed inappropriate and outlined proper settings and safeguards for performing the procedure when indicated.

Major vendors in the global Sinus Dilation Devices market :

Acclarent, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical

Dalent Medical

InnAccel Technologies Pvt Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

Optim LLC

SinuSys Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Stryker Corporation

Summit Medical LLC

Increase in the popularity of the standalone procedure

One of the primary drivers for the global Sinus Dilation Devices market is the significant shift standalone procedure is witnessing a notable increase in popularity within the medical field. This rise in prominence can be attributed to several factors that highlight the procedure's efficacy, patient benefits, and advancements in medical practices. One significant contributor to the growing popularity of the standalone procedure is its minimally invasive nature. As healthcare trends increasingly favor less invasive interventions, procedures that can be performed with minimal disruption to the patient's anatomy and physiology gain favor. The standalone procedure aligns with this preference, often allowing for outpatient treatments, shorter recovery times, and reduced postoperative discomfort. The standalone procedure's versatility is another key factor driving its increased popularity. With applications across various medical specialties, from orthopedics to gastroenterology, the procedure can address a diverse range of conditions. This adaptability makes it appealing to both healthcare providers, seeking a versatile tool in their medical toolkit, and patients, looking for tailored treatment options.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasingly opting for minimally invasive procedures

Increasing prevalence of chronic sinusitis

Increase in the popularity of the standalone procedure

The growing incidence of chronic sinusitis is becoming more widespread

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements

Growing advanced imaging technologies

Increasing emphasis on training programs of healthcare

Rising minimally invasive procedures

Growing advanced imaging technologies

Technological advancements in food processing play a crucial role in propelling the growth of the global RTE food market. The advanced imaging technologies into sinus devices represents a significant advancement in the field of sinusology, providing healthcare professionals with enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. This trend has gained momentum due to its potential to improve accuracy, precision, and overall patient outcomes in the management of sinus-related conditions.

One of the key drivers behind the incorporation of advanced imaging technologies is the demand for real-time visualization during sinus procedures. Traditional imaging methods, such as computed tomography (CT) scans and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), offer valuable preoperative insights, but they lack the immediacy and precision required during procedures. Advanced imaging technologies, such as intraoperative navigation systems and cone-beam CT, address this gap by providing dynamic, high-resolution images during the intervention itself.

North America dominates the market for Sinus dilation devices.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Sinus Dilation Devices market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region exhibits a strong healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high prevalence of sinusitis and associated conditions. Factors contributing to this scenario include the introduction of new medical products and an escalating burden of risk factors contributing to sinusitis, such as smoking, persistent cold, allergies, asthma, head injuries, and various other causative factors. The U.S. market particularly Chronic sinusitis has impacted a considerable number of individuals, earning its position among the ten most expensive physical health conditions.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Sinus Dilation Devices market. The rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis, coupled with a substantial patient population, is expected to drive the demand for sinus dilation devices in this region. India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making sinus dilation devices s increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the health processing sector and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient health solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient health options.

The Endoscopes Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

In the global Sinus Dilation Devices market, the Endoscopes are medical devices designed for visualizing and examining the interior of organs and body cavities. These instruments play a crucial role in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, allowing healthcare professionals to obtain real-time images and videos of internal structures. Endoscopes are equipped with a light source and a camera at the tip, enabling physicians to navigate and inspect areas that are otherwise difficult to access without invasive surgery. These devices find applications in various medical fields, including gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and gynaecology, among others. The continuous advancements in endoscopic technology contribute to improved diagnostic accuracy and minimally invasive interventions in medical practice

