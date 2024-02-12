Disclosure of transactions in own shares from February 8th to February 9th, 2024

         Nanterre, February 12th, 2024                     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares 

From February 8th to February 9th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From February 8th to February 9th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
      
      
VINCI08/02/2024FR0000125486 13 603 116,25550XPAR
VINCI08/02/2024FR0000125486 5 879 116,17690CEUX
VINCI08/02/2024FR0000125486 2 000 116,26030TQEX
VINCI08/02/2024FR0000125486 1 751 116,12310AQEU
VINCI09/02/2024FR0000125486 6 746 116,27710XPAR
VINCI09/02/2024FR0000125486 3 127 116,17740CEUX
VINCI09/02/2024FR0000125486 457 116,43380TQEX
VINCI09/02/2024FR0000125486 821 116,16410AQEU
      
      
  TOTAL                     34 384 116,2329 
      

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

