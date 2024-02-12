NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: NB Private Equity Partners Limited NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Pawan Dhir, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,600 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name  Pawan Dhir

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)  GBP 15.87633 pence per share

Volume(s)1,600

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume  1,600
- Price                       GBP 15.87633 pence per share
- Principal Amount      GBP 25,402.128

Date of the transaction

12 February 2024

Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market