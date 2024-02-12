NB Private Equity Partners Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Pawan Dhir, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,600 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Pawan Dhir

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited



b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares





Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 15.87633 pence per share

Volume(s)1,600



Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 1,600

- Price GBP 15.87633 pence per share

- Principal Amount GBP 25,402.128

Date of the transaction

12 February 2024





Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market



