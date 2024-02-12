Total number of shares and voting rights at January 31, 2024

| Source: Orange Orange

12 February 2024

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20242, 660, 056,5992, 014,1453, 154, 643,1353 152, 628,990

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

20240131_Information on number of shares and voting rights